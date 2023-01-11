Pretty Mugs to Chase Away the Winter Blues
Winter for many of us means cold, gray days and lots of time spent indoors. While this can be a bit depressing (I miss the sun! And my hammock!) it can also be a great time to curl up with a great book — or several — and a mug full of something yummy. If you’re starting to feel like you’re stuck in a rut of endless winter and you need a little pick me up, how about splurging on an adorable new bookish mug? I recommend making a ritual out of using your new mug to make something tasty, whether’s it’s adding fancy creamer to your morning coffee or preparing a frothy tea latte one afternoon, and then curling up with a great book.
These pretty mugs are just the thing to add a little bookish happiness into your endless winter days! They run the range from pretty to cute to retro, and they’ll put a smile on your face every time you use one. And if you need a little inspiration for your drink and book pairings, then we’ve got some book and tea recommendations for you as well!
Black Kitten Bookish Mug ($19): How adorable is this little kitten with his open book?
Book Nerd Floral Mug ($19): I love the color choice for the florals here!
Personalized Bookish Camp Mug ($19): Put your name on it so no one else takes it! This is a cute and sturdy little stainless steel mug!
Book Nerd Mug ($15): I love the elegant line art of this mug — it feels like something that could be a cool tattoo!
Books Are My Love Language Mug ($20): Shoutout to the fellow readers who feel seen and heard when given books.
Kindred Spirits Camp Mug ($26): Grab one for yourself and one for your fellow kindred spirit!
Mood Reader Glass Mug ($17): For those that wait for the mood to strike!
Just One More Chapter Mug ($18): Another one for the glass mug fans!
Black Cat Reading Mug ($17): For those bookish cat lovers out there!
Vintage Flat Lay Book Mug ($15): I’m loving these cool vintage book vibes!
If none of these are quite what you’re looking for, check out some of the best punny mugs for language lovers.