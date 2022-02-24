PostSecret for Fictional Characters

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you remember PostSecret? I was delighted to find out that it’s still going strong. Now powered by WordPress, the original PostSecret was a Blogspot blog run by Frank Warren, started in 2005. Visitors were invited to send an anonymous postcard to a post office box. On the postcard, they wrote a secret. Every Sunday, Frank posted (scanned images of) a selection of postcards. As far as I can tell, that is still the basic setup. I don’t remember exactly when I started reading PostSecret, nor do I know when I stopped, but I will never forget one postcard that haunted me when I read it and haunts me still: on it, the anonymous writer confessed to escaping the twin towers on 9/11 and starting over, letting their loved ones believe they had died. Was it real? I don’t know! Maybe. The beauty of PostSecret is that every secret could be real, and there’s no proof it isn’t.

(In 2013, one of the secrets was a murder confession that has been proven to most likely be a hoax. So I guess sometimes the secrets aren’t real, but I feel strongly that it’s better to believe the majority of them, regardless of the likelihood that they’re 100% true.)

One of the best and most frustrating things in literature is when conflict is caused by characters keeping secrets. Sometimes those secrets are big, life-altering, plot-driving secrets; other times they are small, only affecting the secret-keeper and perhaps one other person. Sometimes they are good secrets, sometimes bad. Sometimes the secrets are revealed and sometimes they are not. I have created eight PostSecret postcards, each of them written by a fictional character. You can guess who, if you like — some are more obvious than others! All of the anonymous secret writers are identified at the bottom of the post.

Post Secret for Fictional Characters

In Reading Color Newsletter A weekly newsletter focusing on literature by and about people of color! Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Post-Secret: Fictional Characters Revealed

Note: some of these reveals are spoilers!

Bruce Wayne Surely Bruce would want to tell someone about his secret identity. Thanks to Eileen Gonzalez for this great idea!

Fitzwilliam Darcy Darcy didn’t intend for Elizabeth to find out he was the one who “saved” Lydia. But he might have told Frank.

Anne of Austria And she’s going to get caught, too, if D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers don’t intervene.

Aunt May Oh, please. Like she doesn’t know Peter is Spider-Man. (You guessed it, this was Eileen’s idea.)

Mary Katherine Blackwood “I’m going to put death in all their food and watch them die.” We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Grace Pool I’ve always wanted to know more about Grace Pool, the woman Edward Rochester drove to drink while he romanced Jane Eyre.

Chloe Brown Red’s watching you, too, Chloe Brown.

Korede My Sister, the Serial Killer did it again.

How many of them did you guess?