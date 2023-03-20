Are you the kind of person who browses through Zillow to dream about the perfect property — and judge rich people’s weird decor choices? If so, you’re definitely not alone.

Of course, the ultimate dream of book lovers is an elegant home library, with built-in bookshelves and a rolling ladder. That was the takeaway from Beauty and the Beast, right? That we all want to live in a castle with a library? Well, if you have a spare five million dollars on hand, you’re in luck.