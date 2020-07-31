Portable Book Stands: 25 Bookish Holders for Every Reader

Portable book stands provide ease and efficiency, two factors an avid reader thrives on! Readers bring their books everywhere: work, home, relaxing coffee breaks. We turn to books when destressing from overflowing inboxes! We sneak in a chapter or two while prepping for our next class! Whether we’re trying out new bread recipes or bettering a crochet hobby, we turn to books to improve our lives. Trust me, I’ve been there!

However, one needs sturdy support for huge tomes and ereaders. Why, you may ask? Because carrying thick manuals for hours isn’t easy. In order to manage mounting projects, we need portable book stands for peace of mind. We all love a peaceful mindset!

Stands are also ideal for home use. For example, I love baking cookies. Preparing chocolate chip cookies is my favorite, yet I can’t commit the recipe to memory. I need my cookbook for reference. What am I to do?

Get a holder to prop up my book for easy reference, of course!

Enter this list of 25 portable book holders! Whether you rely on physical books, or use your ereader for everything, these stands will suit your needs!

25 Portable Book Holders

An acrylic book stand that’s both shiny and sleek!

Big, heavy textbooks make this ergonomic holder handy!

A stand perfect for sheet music and notes!

Book stands for my Kindle to rest on!

Durable for cookbooks of all kinds!

For weddings and special occasions. This stand has it all!

This stunning rosewood stand will secure your stories!

Finally, comfy support for ereaders! I need this for my Kindle!

Children will adore this ‘beary’ cute stand!

A bookish holder that doubles as a shelf. Perfection!

I need this owl book stand in my life! So adorable!

Unicorn book stands should be in everyone’s collection! Equal parts sturdy and precious!

Ready for some sunshine? This cherry wood rack is both lovely and functional!

A book rest for children of all ages!

If you want unique book stands, look no further!

Looking for cookbook staging? No worries! This sturdy holder does the job!

This retractable holder keep books in their place!

If you want a rustic theme for your table, this stand has what you need!

I would totally place my ereader on this stand! Also sturdy for textbooks!

Seeking basic with function? Here you go! A simple holder does the job!

This stand is not only portable, but intricately designed!

A marble book dock? Always in my reach!

Why book pillows? Because they are comfy and functional. Everything book lovers

need!

A rustic stand that accommodates books and tablets alike!

While this list describes several bookish holders, there are other useful links to view in your search! Best Book Holders highlights many useful objects to use for reading, big and small! Best Cookbook Stands show valuable pieces to support your culinary tomes!