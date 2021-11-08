The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: August–October 2021
Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.
These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.
A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.
“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.
Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between August and October 2021, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between August 2020 through March 2021, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.
What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.
The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).
The Most Uniquely Popular Books in Public Libraries, August–October 2021
Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.
Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.
The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)
- The Thursday Murder Club–A Novel by Richard Osman — all 9 regions
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer Armentrout — all 9 regions
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa — 8 regions
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano — 8 regions
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn — 8 regions
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn — 7 regions
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood — 7 regions
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray — 7 regions
- The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner — 6 regions
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — California
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
- Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen
- The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- At Night All Blood Is Black by David Diop
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
- Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
- The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Hawaii
- The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson
- Hidden Star by Nora Roberts
- Midwinter Murder by Agatha Christie
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
- The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
- The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
- The Palm Beach Murders by James Patterson
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The Best-Laid Plans by Sarah M. Eden
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan
- The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
- The Orphan Collector by Ellen Marie Wiseman
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- The Ministry For The Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)
- The Quiet Girl by S.F. Kosa
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen
- The Ministry For The Future by Kim Stanley
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
- The Ministry For The Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
- No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)
- The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa
- The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
- A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn
- Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn
- Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano
- Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan
- The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray
- The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
- The Palm Beach Murders by James Patterson
The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD — 8 regions
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf — 7 regions
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price — 5 regions
- The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen — 4 regions
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D. — 4 regions
- All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson — 4 regions
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner — 4 regions
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — California
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
- Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard
- Die With Zero by Bill Perkins
- How To Write One Song by Jeff Tweedy
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- How To Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
- Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard
- Murder of Innocence by James Patterson
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021 by Richard N. Bolles
- What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon
- Laundry Love by Patric Richardson
- Hello, Habits by Fumio Sasaki
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Hawaii
- Beyond Order by Jordan B. Peterson
- Winning the War In Your Mind by Craig Groeschel
- Till Murder Do Us Part by James Patterson
- A Most Remarkable Creature by Jonathan Meiburg
- How To Sleep by Rafael Pelayo
- Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety by Drew Ramsey, M.D.
- The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
- The Pegan Diet by Dr. Mark Hyman
- Intuitive Fasting by Dr. Will Cole
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
- Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
- The Little Book of Cottagecore by Emily Kent
- Winning The War In Your Mind by Craig Groeschel
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Fourteen Talks By Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard
- The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
- How To Do The Work by Dr. Nicole LePera
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)
- More Than a Body by Lexie Kite
- Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski
- The Great Sex Rescue by Sheila Wray Gregoire
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
- The Second Coming of the Lord by Gerald N. Lund
- Without The Mask by Charles Bird
- The Little Book of Cottagecore by Emily Kent
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)
- All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
- Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- How To Not Die Alone by Logan Ury
- Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner
- The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
- Get Good With Money by Tiffany the Budgetnista Aliche
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021 by Richard N. Bolles
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)
- All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
- The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
- How To Write One Song by Jeff Tweedy
- A Libertarian Walks Into a Bar by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling
- Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Ace by Angela Chen
- What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021 by Richard N. Bolles
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)
- Polysecure by Jessica Fern
- Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD
- Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price
- How To Write One Song by Jeff Tweedy
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Mine! by Michael A. Heller
- Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates by Nora Harlow
- All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
- What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)
- Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf
- Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert
- Laundry Love by Patric Richardson
- The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
- Hunt, Gather, Parent by Michaeleen Doucleff
- Winning The War In Your Mind by Craig Groeschel
- ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.
- A World Without Email by Cal Newport
- Get Good With Money by Tiffany the Budgetnista Aliche
- Intuitive Fasting by Dr. Will Cole
The Most Uniquely Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)
Note that manga is bundled in with YA, as you’ll see below.
- Covet by Tracy Wolff — 8 regions
- Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman — 8 regions
- Crush by Tracy Wolff — 6 regions
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 6 regions
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 6 regions
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 6 regions
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 5 regions
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 5 regions
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon — 5 regions
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — California
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Crush by Tracy Wolff
- How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black
- The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo
- Namesake by Adrienne Young
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Hawaii
- A Vow So Bold and Deadly by Brigid Kemmerer
- You Have a Match by Emma Lord
- Unravel the Dusk by Elizabeth Lim
- Skyhunter by Marie Lu
- Chain of Iron by Cassandra Clare
- Yolk by Mary H. K. Choi
- A Pho Love Story by Loan Le
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Hawk by James Patterson
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Namesake by Adrienne Young
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)
- Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J Maas
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Crush by Tracy Wolff
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Crush by Tracy Wolff
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Crush by Tracy Wolff
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Hearstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Crush by Tracy Wolff
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)
- Covet by Tracy Wolff
- Crush by Tracy Wolff
- Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman
- Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
- Namesake by Adrienne Young
- Sweet and Bitter Magic by Adrienne Tooley
- Perfect On Paper by Sophie Gonzales
- Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
- A Dark and Hollow Star by Ashley Shuttleworth
- The Captive Kingdom by Jennifer A. Nielsen