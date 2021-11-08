The Most Popular In-Demand Books in U.S. Libraries: August–October 2021

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.

“We compile and publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and we endeavor to promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between August and October 2021, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between August 2020 through March 2021, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

The Most Uniquely Popular Books in Public Libraries, August–October 2021

Here are the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

The Thursday Murder Club–A Novel by Richard Osman — all 9 regions

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer Armentrout — all 9 regions

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa — 8 regions

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano — 8 regions

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn — 8 regions

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn — 7 regions

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood — 7 regions

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray — 7 regions

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner — 6 regions

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — California

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

Fresh Water for Flowers by Valérie Perrin

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

At Night All Blood Is Black by David Diop

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Hawaii

The Seed Keeper by Diane Wilson

Hidden Star by Nora Roberts

Midwinter Murder by Agatha Christie

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews

The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

The Palm Beach Murders by James Patterson

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The Best-Laid Plans by Sarah M. Eden

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

The Orphan Collector by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Ministry For The Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

The Quiet Girl by S.F. Kosa

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Land of Big Numbers by Te-Ping Chen

The Ministry For The Future by Kim Stanley

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

The Ministry For The Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

The Exiles by Christina Baker Kline

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

The Quiet Girl by S. F. Kosa

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 2 by Julia Quinn

Bridgerton Collection, Volume 3 by Julia Quinn

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan

The Women of Chateau Lafayette by Stephanie Dray

The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner

The Palm Beach Murders by James Patterson

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD — 8 regions

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf — 7 regions

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price — 5 regions

The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen — 4 regions

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D. — 4 regions

All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson — 4 regions

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner — 4 regions

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — California

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard

Die With Zero by Bill Perkins

How To Write One Song by Jeff Tweedy

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

How To Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard

Murder of Innocence by James Patterson

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021 by Richard N. Bolles

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Laundry Love by Patric Richardson

Hello, Habits by Fumio Sasaki

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Hawaii

Beyond Order by Jordan B. Peterson

Winning the War In Your Mind by Craig Groeschel

Till Murder Do Us Part by James Patterson

A Most Remarkable Creature by Jonathan Meiburg

How To Sleep by Rafael Pelayo

Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety by Drew Ramsey, M.D.

The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

The Pegan Diet by Dr. Mark Hyman

Intuitive Fasting by Dr. Will Cole

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab

The Little Book of Cottagecore by Emily Kent

Winning The War In Your Mind by Craig Groeschel

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Fourteen Talks By Age Fourteen by Michelle Icard

The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

How To Do The Work by Dr. Nicole LePera

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

More Than a Body by Lexie Kite

Come As You Are by Emily Nagoski

The Great Sex Rescue by Sheila Wray Gregoire

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

The Second Coming of the Lord by Gerald N. Lund

Without The Mask by Charles Bird

The Little Book of Cottagecore by Emily Kent

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

How To Not Die Alone by Logan Ury

Good Morning, Monster by Catherine Gildiner

The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

Get Good With Money by Tiffany the Budgetnista Aliche

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021 by Richard N. Bolles

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

How To Write One Song by Jeff Tweedy

A Libertarian Walks Into a Bar by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling

Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Ace by Angela Chen

What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021 by Richard N. Bolles

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Polysecure by Jessica Fern

Burn by Herman Pontzer PhD

Laziness Does Not Exist by Devon Price

How To Write One Song by Jeff Tweedy

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Mine! by Michael A. Heller

Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates by Nora Harlow

All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

What We Don’t Talk About When We Talk About Fat by Aubrey Gordon

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess by Dr. Caroline Leaf

Under a White Sky by Elizabeth Kolbert

Laundry Love by Patric Richardson

The Ultimate Meal-Prep Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

Hunt, Gather, Parent by Michaeleen Doucleff

Winning The War In Your Mind by Craig Groeschel

ADHD 2.0 by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D.

A World Without Email by Cal Newport

Get Good With Money by Tiffany the Budgetnista Aliche

Intuitive Fasting by Dr. Will Cole

The Most Uniquely Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Note that manga is bundled in with YA, as you’ll see below.

Covet by Tracy Wolff — 8 regions

Heartstopper, Volume 2 by Alice Oseman — 8 regions

Crush by Tracy Wolff — 6 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 6 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 6 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 6 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 5 regions

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge — 5 regions

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon — 5 regions

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — California

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Crush by Tracy Wolff

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

The Lives of Saints by Leigh Bardugo

Namesake by Adrienne Young

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Hawaii

A Vow So Bold and Deadly by Brigid Kemmerer

You Have a Match by Emma Lord

Unravel the Dusk by Elizabeth Lim

Skyhunter by Marie Lu

Chain of Iron by Cassandra Clare

Yolk by Mary H. K. Choi

A Pho Love Story by Loan Le

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Hawk by James Patterson

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 14 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Namesake by Adrienne Young

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

Throne of Glass eBook Bundle by Sarah J Maas

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Twisted Ones by Scott Cawthon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Covet by Tracy Wolff

How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories by Holly Black

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Heartstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Spy x Family, Volume 2 by Tatsuya Endo

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Covet by Tracy Wolff

Hearstopper: Volume 2 by Alice Oseman

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 18 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 19 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 20 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 16 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 17 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Volume 15 by Koyoharu Gotouge

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Most Popular Young Adult Fiction Titles — Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)