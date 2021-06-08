The Most Popular In-Demand Books In U.S. Libraries: January–March 2021

Each quarter, Panorama Picks takes a deep dive into the data about ebook use at libraries across the U.S. It’s a fascinating look at not just the most popular ebooks in public libraries — they don’t stray too far from what you’d expect of the bestseller lists — but also at the books that are seeing uniquely high demand at libraries.

These are books which are seeing a lot of interest but haven’t necessarily stayed atop bestseller lists for months and/or books with particular interest locally. The data looks at adult fiction, adult nonfiction, and young adult books (which includes fiction, nonfiction, and comics). Panorama Picks groups public libraries by coordinating American Bookseller Association (ABA) regions, which allows for a really neat way of exploring interest on a regional level. A book might be especially popular in California but less so in the Midwest, and looking at that data provides a real opportunity for local bookstores and libraries.

A major goal is to help independent bookstores identify unique opportunities to reach the unmeet needs of local readers for these books.

“We are very fortunate to have access to these circulation figures from public libraries and to be able to share with all in the book community. We will continue to publish Panorama Picks on a quarterly basis and promote our findings to local booksellers as well as to publishers and authors. However, I welcome comments and recommendations on how we can improve this initiative for the benefit of all,” said Daniel Albohn, Panorama Project’s lead.

Data for the books on these lists comes from anonymized ebook requests at libraries between January and March 2021, and books are narrowed down by their publication dates. All of the books published between January 2020 through September 2020, a nine-month window. As will be seen, some of the books included were published well before this time frame, but their ebooks became available in that window. In some cases, the ebook may be a new or updated edition.

What makes Panorama Picks unique is that these books have notably longer wait lists for local library patrons, showcasing unmet demand. This is where both libraries and local booksellers come in: the opportunity to meet the demand unique to their region.

The lists below showcase the most uniquely popular books in U.S. libraries, divided category and by ABA regions. The ABA regions are as follows, and yes, there are some overlapping states among them: California, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan), Hawaii, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin), Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming), New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia), New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont), Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), and Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia).

First, a look at the most popular titles in libraries nationwide by category, regardless of ratio of holds to available copies (AKA the lists that won’t be too surprising). These books have the highest number of holds.

The Most Popular Books in Public Libraries, January–March 2021

Adult Fiction

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

One by One by Ruth Ware

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore

Adult Nonfiction

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Ace by Angela Chen

The Power of Ritual by Casper ter Kuile

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

The Answer Is... by Alex Trebek

The Magical Language of Others by E.J. Koh

Why Fish Don't Exist by Lulu Miller

Gentle and Lowly by Dane C. Ortlund

Owls of the Eastern Ice by Jonathan C. Slaught

Limitless by Jim Kwik

Evil Geniuses by Kurt Andersen

Young Adult Fiction

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Breathless by Jennifer Niven

The Peasant's Dream by Melanie Dickerson

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Blood and Honey by Shelby Mahurin

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

The Most Uniquely Popular Books, January–March 2021

Now a look at the top 10 most uniquely popular books across the country, followed by the most uniquely popular books by region. The methodology behind Panorama Picks involves pulling the top ten national titles identified by holds — those are above — and then regional lists are created, with those top ten titles removed from the final data. The top 50 titles within each region are identified, then sorted by the number of holds and number of those titles available (AKA: high demand books with a lower number of books available). Books without a print version, so ebook only titles, are pulled from the data. The remaining titles are sorted into a top 25.

Using that methodology, these are the top 10 most popular books across the country, in order, followed by the most uniquely popular titles in each region. The full lists of 25 titles each are available on the Panorama Project website.

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Fiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (9 regions)

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel (8 regions)

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout (8 regions)

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (7 regions)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout (7 regions)

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (5 regions)

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini (5 regions)

Deacon King Kong by James McBride (5 regions)

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré (4 regions)

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik (4 regions)

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles (California)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

One to Watch by Kate Stayman-London

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles (Hawaii)

Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Last Story of Mina Lee by Nancy Jooyoun Kim

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

Island of Flowers by Nora Roberts

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

One by One by Ruth Ware

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

Beach Read by Emily Henry

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles, Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The Book of Lost Names by Kirstin Harmel

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

The Last Flight by Julie Clark

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles, New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Book of Lost Names by Kirstin Harmel

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles, New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar

A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles, Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

The Most Popular Adult Fiction Titles, Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

From Blood and Ash by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré

A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

The Most Uniquely Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez (8 regions)

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (6 regions)

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi (6 regions)

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens (5 regions)

How the South Won the Civil War by Heather Cox Richardson (5 regions)

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger (5 regions)

Why Fish Don't Exist by Lulu Miller (5 regions)

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD (5 regions)

Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies by Tara Schuster (4 regions)

Skinnytaste Meal Prep by Gina Homolka (4 regions)

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles (California)

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies by Tara Schuster

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

Ace by Angela Chen

Why Fish Don't Exist by Lulu Miller

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

How the South Won the Civil War by Heather Cox Richardson

Skinnytaste Meal Prep by Gina Homolka

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Gentle and Lowly by Dane C. Ortlund

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Live Not by Lies by Rod Dreher

Irreversible Damage by Abigail Shrier

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

Why Fish Don't Exist by Lulu Miller

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies by Tara Schuster

How the South Won the Civil War by Heather Cox Richardson

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles (Hawaii)

Limitless by Jim Kwik

Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump

Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies by Tara Schuster

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

The Answer Is . . . by Alex Trebek

Rage by Bob Woodward

Disloyal by Michael Cohen

Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Owls of the Eastern Ice by Jonathan C. Slaght

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

Why Fish Don't Exist by Lulu Miller

Limitless by Jim Kwik

Skinnytaste Meal Prep by Gina Homolka

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles, Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Gentle and Lowly by Dane C. Ortlund

Live Not by Lies by Rod Dreher

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

Without the Mask by Charles Bird

The Second Coming of the Lord by Gerald N. Lund

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles, New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

Ace by Angela Chen

The Address Book by Deirdre Mask

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

Skinnytaste Meal Prep by Gina Homolka

Why Fish Don't Exist by Lulu Miller

How the South Won the Civil War by Heather Cox Richardson

Limitless by Jim Kwik

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles, New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Ace by Angela Chen

The Power of Ritual by Casper ter Kuile

Skinnytaste Meal Prep by Gina Homolka

How the South Won the Civil War by Heather Cox Richardson

Fast. Feast. Repeat. by Gin Stephens

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD

The Last Kings of Shanghai by Jonathan Kaufman

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles, Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Intuitive Eating by Evelyn Tribole, M.S., R.D.

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Live Not by Lies by Rod Dreher

The Magical Language of Others by E. J. Koh

The Gift by Edith Eva Eger

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

Fiber Fueled by Will Bulsiewicz, MD

Why Fish Don't Exist by Lulu Miller

How the South Won the Civil War by Heather Cox Richardson

Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies by Tara Schuster

The Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles, Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump

The Answer Is . . . by Alex Trebek

The Lazy Genius Way by Kendra Adachi

Jesus and John Wayne by Kristin Kobes Du Mez

Murder Thy Neighbor by James Patterson

Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey

Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall

Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O'Reilly

The Home Edit Life by Clea Shearer

The House of Kennedy by James Patterson

The Most Uniquely Popular Young Adult Titles (U.S.-Wide)

Crave by Tracy Wolff (8 regions)

Crush by Tracy Wolff (8 regions)

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron (8 regions)

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman (8 regions)

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia (6 regions)

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas (6 regions)

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi (6 regions)

Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin (6 regions)

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer (4 regions)

My Hero Academia, Volume 23 by Kohei Horikoshi (4 regions)

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles (California)

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova

My Hero Academia, Volume 23 by Kohei Horikoshi

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan)

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia, Volume 23 by Kohei Horikoshi

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles (Hawaii)

Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust

Skyhunter by Marie Lu

The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta

Breathless by Jennifer Niven

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Volume 7 by Hideyuki Furuhashi

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Queen's Quality, Volume 9 by Kyousuke Motomi

Ember Queen by Laura Sebastian

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles, Midwest (Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

Rage and Ruin by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles, Mountains and Plains (Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wyoming)

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

My Hero Academia, Volume 23 by Kohei Horikoshi

A Heart So Fierce and Broken by Brigid Kemmerer

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Rage and Ruin by Jennifer L. Armentrout

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles, New Atlantic (Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Crave by Tracy Wolff

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Displacement by Kiku Hughes

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles, New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Crush by Tracy Wolff

Teen Titans: Beast Boy by Kami Garcia

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi

Primer by Jennifer Muro

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Displacement by Kiku Hughes

Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Spy x Family, Volume 1 by Tatsuya Endo

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles, Pacific Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington)

Crave by Tracy Wolff

Heartstopper, Volume 1 by Alice Oseman

Crush by Tracy Wolff

My Hero Academia, Volume 24 by Kohei Horikoshi

Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

My Hero Academia, Volume 23 by Kohei Horikoshi

Displacement by Kiku Hughes

Blood & Honey by Shelby Mahurin

Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova

The Most Popular Young Adult Titles, Southeast (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)