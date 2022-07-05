Quiz: Tell Us Your Favorite Pop Star and Get a Book Recommendation

Good Morning Love, new from Ashley M. Coleman For fans of My (Not So) Perfect Life and Jasmine Guillory’s While We Were Dating, a disarmingly fun debut novel follows Carlisa Henton as her life comes undone after a chance meeting with a rising pop star. With fresh and honest prose, Good Morning, Love examines the uncertainty of being a new professional looking to chase a dream while also trying to survive in a world that’s not always kind to ambitious women.

Pop music is the pulse of the contemporary era. And yet the true lives of the pop stars behind the world’s most well-known songs, even in this social media driven world, remain an enigma. While we wait for Britney Spears’s tell-all memoir, there are plenty of fictional books about pop stars to give us a window into the secret lives of pop stars behind their public persona.

But which book to read? Here’s where your taste in pop music comes in. All you have to do is tell us all about your favorite pop stars, and we’ll tell you exactly what book about music and musicians that you’ll love to read. It’s that simple!

Oh, but before you dive into the quiz, here are some quick disclaimers. There are a lot of really great pop stars out there, and yes, we probably left out one of your favorites. Our deepest apologies. Also, let’s acknowledge that pop music is a really broad term. While all of these artists can be considered pop stars, the doesn’t mean all of them play the same style of music. That’s part of what makes pop music so great! So with that out of the way, let’s talk music and books.

Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid This book follows the rise of an iconic 1970s band and their charismatic lead singer Daisy Jones. How did they get so popular? And why did they ultimately break up? All mysteries are finally revealed through interviews with members of the band and their inner circle.

Shine by Jessica Jung Author Jessica Jung is the former lead singer of Girls Generation, and this novel is the story of one Korean American teen’s journey into the competitive and glamorous world of K-Pop.

Permanent Record by Mary H.K. Choi Leanna Smart was a Disney Mouseketeer at age 8 and had her first hit single at age 15. But by 19, despite having dozens of #1 singles, Leanna feels lost. Then, by chance, she meets Pablo at 4 a.m. at 24-hour deli…

Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente You seem like the kind of person who wants to see pop stars… in space. So how about Space Opera, where a one-hit wonder band from London is going to represent Earth in the ultimate intergalactic competition, the Metagalactic Grand Prix?

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon Sunny Dae is overwhelmed by how cool and confident Cirrus Soh is — which is how he ends up lying to her and telling her he’s the frontman of a super cool rock band. Now he’s just going to fake it ’til he makes it. What could possibly go wrong?

The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes by Elissa R. Sloan Cassidy Holmes was the fourth member of Gloss, the hottest pop group that America has ever seen. Now Cassidy is dead, and the whole world is left reeling from the news, especially the other members of Gloss. This book is a behind-the-scenes look at the dark side of pop stardom.

