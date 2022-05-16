Movies Starring Poems And The Poets Who Penned Them

Written and directed by John Singleton, Poetic Justice became a video store staple of my early adolescence. Following cursive script on lined paper and tinkling piano, Justice (Janet Jackson) recites “Alone.” In a sticker-covered notebook, a yellow flower marks the poet and hair stylist’s page. I note how I plaster my journals with stickers, how I adore flowers and yellow, and understand how deep this movie lodged in my marrow.

From “Alone” to “Phenomenal Woman,” the 1993 film features five of Maya Angelou’s poems. Dr. Angelou also makes a cameo as Aunt June at the Johnson Family Reunion, where Justice, Iesha (Regina King), Lucky (Tupac Shakur), and Chicago (Joe Torry) stop for food between Los Angeles and Oakland.

In a pink hat and pearls, Aunt June — sitting with the other “Calendar Sisters,” Aunt April and Aunt May — asks Iesha and Chicago, “Are you all in love?” What a poet-y thing to say, I think. Aunt June continues, “Baby, what would you know about love?” Which feels like an opening line, doesn’t it? To read the above poems and “In a Time,” “A Kind of Love, Some Say,” and “A Conceit,” reach for Maya Angelou: The Complete Poetry.