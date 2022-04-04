Your 2022 Poetry Calendar for National Poetry Month

National Poetry Month is upon us, and a poetry advent calendar is the perfect way to celebrate throughout the month.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a yearly reminder of the beauty of poetry, why it matters, and how it continues to influence our culture. Over the course of nearly 30 years, National Poetry Month has become the largest literary celebration in the world.

There are many ways to participate in this celebration. My friends and I are challenging ourselves to write one poem a day, which we will share with each other throughout the month of April. If you’re feeling creative, you can also try this out with your friends, and use the following advent calendar as a source of inspiration.

Or if you’re more interested in reading poetry than you are at trying your hand at writing your own, no pressure! Just enjoy the following poems. Curl up with a cup of tea and a fuzzy blanket and read them by yourself. Read them aloud and discuss with friends. Text them to your family and share your love of poetry with your loved ones. There’s really no wrong answer when it comes to poetry. Just enjoy.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

So there you have it! Your advent calendar for National Poetry Month, April 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page, share with your friends and family, and have fun celebrating poetry this month.

If you’re new to reading poetry, fret not! We have advice for how to get started reading poetry and a list of reasons why you should. And if you’re looking for more poetry to keep the love for poetry going all year long, make sure to check out all of our poetry content!