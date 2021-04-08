This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

So many of today’s incredible YA authors are themselves poets, and it shows in their gorgeous prose, as well as in the ways they incorporate verse right into their novels. Authors like Renée Watson, Elizabeth Acevedo, and Jacqueline Woodson have woven their poetry right into their works. But how often have you sought out their stand alone poetry not related to their books? Even pulling out standalone poems from their books can be an incredible experience of language, imagery, and sheer talent.

Some of these poems by YA authors will be full texts, while others will be excerpts or from social media. Likewise, note that some of these poems deal with heavy topics like mental health, suicide, and loss.

Poems by YA Authors

“Drum Dream Girl” by Margarita Engle

On an island of music

in a city of drumbeats

the drum dream girl

dreamed



of pounding tall conga drums

tapping small bongó drums

and boom boom booming

with long, loud sticks

on big, round, silvery

moon-bright timbales.



But everyone

on the island of music

in the city of drumbeats

believed that only boys

should play drums



so the drum dream girl

had to keep dreaming

quiet

secret

drumbeat

dreams.

“You Mean You Don’t Weep At The Nail Salon?” by Elizabeth Acevedo

“Stomp” by Nikki Grimes

I come home,

feet about to bleed

from angry stomping.

“Boy!” says Mom.

“Quit making all that racket.”

But what does she expect

when, day after day,

haters sling words at me

like jagged stones

designed to split my skin?

I retreat to my room,

collapse on the bed,

count, “One. Two. Three…”

When I get to ten,

I snatch up journal and pen,

flip to a clean page,

and unload my hurt, my rage

’til I can breathe, again.

Letter by letter,

I rediscover

my power to decide

which words matter,

which words don’t,

and whose.

Calm, now, I remember:

I get to choose.

from Poetry, March 2021

“Continental Army” by Marilyn Nelson

“This Is The Honey” by Mahogany L. Brown

There is no room on this planet for anything less than a miracle

We gather here today to revel in the rebellion of a silent tongue

Every day, we lean forward into the light of our brightest designs

& cherish the sun

Praise our hands & throats

each incantation, a jubilee of a people dreaming wildly

Despite the dirt

beneath our feet

or the wind

pushing against

our greatest efforts

Soil creates things

Art births change

This is the honey

& doesn’t it taste like a promise?

Where your heart is an accordion

& our laughter is a soundtrack

Friend, dance to this good song—

look how it holds our names!

“We Can’t Breathe” by Zetta Elliott, from Say Her Name

“Where You From?” by Renée Watson

“Burn Lake” by Carrie Fountain

For Burn Construction Company

When you were building the i-10 bypass,

one of your dozers, moving earth

at the center of a great pit,

slipped its thick blade beneath

the water table, slicing into the earth’s

wet palm, and the silt moistened

beneath the huge thing’s tires, and the crew

was sent home for the day.

Next morning, water filled the pit.

Nothing anyone could do to stop it coming.

It was a revelation: kidney-shaped, deep

green, there between the interstate

and the sewage treatment plant.

When nothing else worked, you called it

a lake and opened it to the public.

And we were the public.

from Poetry Foundation

#MeToo by Laurie Halse Anderson

“Nature Lesson” by Christine Heppermann from Poisoned Apples: Poems For You My Pretty

“Six Months After Contemplating Suicide” by Erika L. Sánchez

Admit it—

you wanted the end

with a serpentine

greed. How to negotiate

that strangling

mist, the fibrous

whisper?

To cease to exist

and to die

are two different things entirely.

But you knew this,

didn’t you?

Some days you knelt on coins

in those yellow hours.

You lit a flame

to your shadow

and ate

scorpions with your naked fingers.

So touched by the sadness of hair

in a dirty sink.

The malevolent smell

of soap.

When instead of swallowing a fistful

of white pills,

you decided to shower,

the palm trees

nodded in agreement,

a choir

of crickets singing

behind your swollen eyes.

The masked bird

turned to you

with a shred of paper hanging

from its beak.

At dusk,

hair wet and fragrant,

you cupped a goat’s face

and kissed

his trembling horns.

The ghost?

It fell prostrate,

passed through you

like a swift

and generous storm.

from Poetry, December 2015

“The Rider” by Naomi Shihab Nye

A boy told me

if he roller-skated fast enough

his loneliness couldn’t catch up to him,

the best reason I ever heard for trying to be a champion.

What I wonder tonight

pedaling hard down King William Street

is if it translates to bicycles.

A victory! To leave your loneliness

panting behind you on some street corner

while you float free into a cloud of sudden azaleas,

pink petals that have never felt loneliness,

no matter how slowly they fell.

via The Library of Congress

“For Every One” by Jason Reynolds, excerpt from For Every One

Want even more poetry? Dig into these poetry books for teens, YA verse novels, and powerful depression poems.