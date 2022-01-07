Poems About Starting Over To Grace The New Year

The idea of “starting over” comes with the implication that something has been done before. You could be starting over in your career, you relationships, your education, or your physical or mental health. You could be trying to build something back up. Something I’ve found useful while trying to do this, is a shift in perspective. And poems about starting over can sometimes, give just that.

The last two years had us grappling with uncertainty as we navigated the new normal. However, the calendar year is starting over too, and a lot of us have been awaiting the new possibilities it brings. I want to remind myself to slow down and savour life in the coming year. And sometimes, slowing down requires the courage to detach from the commitments made by your past self. It comes with understanding and accepting that your current self wants different things. And somewhere along the way, we stumble on hope, and eventually belief, that starting over is a good thing.

Here’s a list of hopeful poems about starting over. I want to revisit them often as I remind myself to breathe easier in 2022. I hope you can find a line or two to hold on to, too.

Wild Geese By Mary Oliver You do not have to be good.

You do not have to walk on your knees

For a hundred miles through the desert, repenting.

You only have to let the soft animal of your body

love what it loves.

Tell me about despair, yours, and I will tell you mine.

Meanwhile the world goes on.

Meanwhile the sun and the clear pebbles of the rain

are moving across the landscapes,

over the prairies and the deep trees,

the mountains and the rivers.

Meanwhile the wild geese, high in the clean blue air,

are heading home again.

Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

the world offers itself to your imagination,

calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting—

over and over announcing your place

in the family of things.

Still I Rise By Maya Angelou You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I’ll rise. Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

’Cause I walk like I’ve got oil wells

Pumping in my living room. Just like moons and like suns,

With the certainty of tides,

Just like hopes springing high,

Still I’ll rise. Did you want to see me broken?

Bowed head and lowered eyes?

Shoulders falling down like teardrops,

Weakened by my soulful cries? Does my haughtiness offend you?

Don’t you take it awful hard

’Cause I laugh like I’ve got gold mines

Diggin’ in my own backyard. You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise. Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I’ve got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs? Out of the huts of history’s shame

I rise

Up from a past that’s rooted in pain

I rise

I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide,

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide. Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise.

Burning The Old Year by Naomi Shihab Nye Letters swallow themselves in seconds.

Notes friends tied to the doorknob,

transparent scarlet paper,

sizzle like moth wings,

marry the air. So much of any year is flammable,

lists of vegetables, partial poems.

Orange swirling flame of days,

so little is a stone. Where there was something and suddenly isn’t,

an absence shouts, celebrates, leaves a space.

I begin again with the smallest numbers. Quick dance, shuffle of losses and leaves,

only the things I didn’t do

crackle after the blazing dies.

Still Life With Ladder By Susan Rich Today, the sky saved my life

caught between smoked rum and cornflower.

Today, there is a color I can’t name cruising past the backdoor — it is the idea of color.

Cloudscapes evaporate like love songs

across lost islands, each a small bit coin of thought. Today, I am alive and this is a good thing— clams in the half shell, a lemon rosemary tart.

I live in the day and the day lives past me.

If I could draw a map of the hours, a long horizon would travel on indefinitely ~ a green, backlit thread. The sky? It is never the same — it is sour milk

and whipped cream, a sketchbook and flour-dusted jeans.

Today, I am in love with the sky. It doesn’t care if my father is dead,

or that I live by myself with his Masonic watch.

I sew time with my mother’s button jar. I’ve improvised my life ~ let the sky pull the strings. Tonight, I will borrow the golden ladder from the orchard,

travel from this sphere into the next and expunge

the leftover sadness of the hemispheres, to move beyond the beyond which is here, present, alive in this hyacinth room; time leaps over itself, after and out of the tangled past

over shadows of weather falling across a back window~

to forgive one another; to try once more to live it right.

Notebook, 1981 By Eileen Myles I was so willing to pull a page out of my notebook, a day, several bright days and live them as if I was only alive, thirsty, timeless, young enough, to do this one more time, to dare to have nothing so much to lose and to feel that potential dying of the self in the light as the only thing I thought that was spiritual, possible and because I had no other way to call that mind, I called it poetry, but it was flesh and time and bread and friends frightened and free enough to want to have another day that way, tear another page.

What Seems Like Joy By Kaveh Akbar how much history is enough history before we can agree

to flee our daycares to wash everything away and start over

leaving laptops to be lost in the wet along with housecats and Christ’s

own mother even a lobster climbs away from its shell a few

times a life but every time I open my eyes I find

I am still inside myself each epiphany dull and familiar

oh now I am barefoot oh now I am lighting the wrong end

of a cigarette I just want to be shaken new like a flag whipping

away its dust want to pull out each of my teeth

and replace them with jewels I’m told what seems like joy

is often joy that the soul lives in the throat plinking

like a copper bell I’ve been so young for so many years

it’s all starting to jumble together joy jeweling copper

its plink a throat sometimes I feel beautiful and near dying

like a feather on an arrow shot through a neck other times

I feel tasked only with my own soreness like a scab on the roof

of a mouth my father believed in gardens delighting

at burying each thing in its potential for growth some years

the soil was so hard the water seeped down slower than the green

seeped up still he’d say if you’re not happy in your own yard

you won’t be happy anywhere I’ve never had a yard but I’ve had apartments

where water pipes burst above my head where I’ve scrubbed

a lover’s blood from the kitchen tile such cleaning

takes so much time you expect there to be confetti at the end

what we’ll need in the next life toothpaste party hats

and animal bones every day people charge out of this world

squealing good-bye human behavior! so long acres

of germless chrome! it seems gaudy for them to be so cavalier

with their bliss while I’m still here lurching into my labor

hanging by my hair from the roof of a chapel churchlight thickening

around me or wandering into the woods to pull apart eggshells emptying

them in the dirt then sewing them back together to dry in the sun

For a New Beginning by John O’Donohue In out-of-the-way places of the heart,

Where your thoughts never think to wander,

This beginning has been quietly forming,

Waiting until you were ready to emerge. For a long time it has watched your desire,

Feeling the emptiness growing inside you,

Noticing how you willed yourself on,

Still unable to leave what you had outgrown. It watched you play with the seduction of safety

And the gray promises that sameness whispered,

Heard the waves of turmoil rise and relent,

Wondered would you always live like this. Then the delight, when your courage kindled,

And out you stepped onto new ground,

Your eyes young again with energy and dream,

A path of plenitude opening before you. Though your destination is not yet clear

You can trust the promise of this opening;

Unfurl yourself into the grace of beginning

That is at one with your life’s desire. Awaken your spirit to adventure;

Hold nothing back, learn to find ease in risk;

Soon you will be home in a new rhythm,

For your soul senses the world that awaits you.

“Hope” is The Thing with Feathers By Emily Dickinson “Hope” is the thing with feathers —

That perches in the soul —

And sings the tune without the words —

And never stops — at all — And sweetest — in the Gale — is heard —

And sore must be the storm —

That could abash the little Bird

That kept so many warm — I’ve heard it in the chillest land —

And on the strangest Sea —

Yet — never — in Extremity,

It asked a crumb — of me.

