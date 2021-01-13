Rioters’ Favorite Planners for 2021

I have been on a mission for years to find the right planner style for me. Do I want the weekly with notes on the opposite page? The vertical one with a to do list every week? How do I find a daily planner that isn’t going to weigh me down mentally and physically? I thought I had found the perfect one in the Hobonichi daily planner (which is awesome, and so tiny!), but in my usual way, fell off from using it properly in the year of years that was 2020. Blank page with no guidance? It was asking to be ignored.

And then my husband got an iPad and I thought…I could get one and (among other things, obviously) use a digital planner. I could mess around with as many different kinds of planners as I wanted. And I settled on the Laurel daily planner, which has lots of extras that I don’t use, but which also has hyperlinks from the monthly to the weekly to the daily view. (And I know there are other things that have this type of setup that might not cost as much as a digital planner, and I have tried them, but I’ve discovered that dated planners are very important to me LOL.) I can plot out my week and then go to the daily view, which has three top priorities, a space for all the tasks you want to do, a timeline, and space to write (or import other widgets but I leave it blank for notes). So I can do a bit of big picture recording of my day (when I remember) while also plotting out what I need to do that day. It’s helpful when I have a lot of tasks that I might have been putting off, and I don’t feel as bad about moving tasks forward in a digital format as I did when I tried bullet journaling that one time. Having that giant, very expensive object staring at me all the time makes me more inclined to use it—guilt is a heady motivator.

—Jessica Pryde