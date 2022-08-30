Can You Guess the Sci-Fi Book By Its Pixelated Cover?

So, you consider yourself a sci-fi expert. You’ve read the classics and keep up with new releases. Well, then I’m sure you know all of these titles. They’re a mix of the most well-known and enduring stories in the genre and some very popular new releases. There’s nothing here that a sci-fi fan hasn’t heard of — in fact, you’ve likely read many of them. The trick is: can you name the title and author based on a pixelated version of the cover? After all, it’s when you have to test yourself that every book title leaves your mind.

To put together this short quiz, I chose titles from the Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of All Time and Best Science Fiction Books of All Time lists. First, I prioritized books that have iconic covers: Frankenstein is certainly a well-known book, but there are a ton of different covers for it. This isn’t a perfect process, though. Some books have multiple iconic covers, so this may not be the one you’re most familiar with.

I also tried to do a mix of older classics and more recent popular titles, so that hopefully a wider variety of sci-fi readers will have a chance at guessing them. I then ran my 15 picks through a pixelator, adjusting the pixelation until the title and author were no longer readable, but someone familiar with the cover would still recognize it.

To check your answers, click on the links in the caption of each image.

Well, how did you do? Did I make this quiz too easy? I’d love to hear your feedback, because I’m planning on making more like this in the future! Don’t forget to check out the Most Influential Sci-Fi Books of All Time and Best Science Fiction Books of All Time if you’re looking to brush up on your science fiction knowledge!