Pick Pink: A Panoply of Pink Bookish Provisions

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pink is a maligned color. Maybe not as much as yellow or orange or brown — colors that seem to only get love once a year as the leaves change — but pink, for all of its wonderful shades and variations, suffers from its unnecessary gender connotations. Pink is a beautiful color, offering pastel hues to deep magentas, and it brings high energy vibrations. It sits between red, a rooting, powerful color, and purple, a color connected to one’s highest power and insight. Think of pink as your marriage of both your deepest knowing and sense of grounding and how can it not be anything but magical? It’s the bottom and top chakra, as well as the bottom and top of a rainbow.

Of course, one way to make pink even more magical is to pair it with all things bookish. From bookmarks to enamel pins, totes to stickers and more, there is a rad range of pink bookish goods out there to explore and add to your growing collection of book fetish.

Whatever your aesthetic, be it goblincore, witchcore, cottagecore, dark academia, light academia, or anything in between, there are some excellent pink bookish goods waiting for you. Let’s dive in to the world of all things pink (and toss aside all notions of gender, while we’re at it)!

Pink Bookish Goods To Brighten Your Life

Not only is this a cute pink typewriter sticker, but for romance trope lovers, here’s your “only one bed” in action. $3

Stuff a whole lot of books inside this pink tote bag to go meta on the definition of bookish. $17

Keep your page with one of these pink, glittery resin bookmarks with a lovely pink tassel. $9

Keep tabs on your bookish life with this pink library due date card inspired notebook. $17

IYKYK. $3

Rock this ombre pink font bookish sweatshirt. $35

This is one heck of a bold pink bookish vibe, for sure. Grab this mug for $13.

When I worked as a librarian, one of my teens used to make paper origami stars for me. I love this take on that — a jar full of pink paper stars, and each of the stars has a bookish quote. A lovely way to add some magic to your day. $25

Protect your precious cargo with this pink dog book sleeve. $14 and up.

This pink sticker gives off main character energy, for sure. $3

Little more needs to be said because this is the perfect enamel pin. $8

Print your own “The Book Was Better” print. Download this and pop it into a pink frame or hang it up with pink washi tape. $6

The perfect T-shirt for the librarian in your life (if that’s you, here’s your perfect T-shirt). $11 and up.

Know any literary snobs or just like to poke fun at a friend? This literary happy birthday card is an excellent greeting. Look at that slick, snobby cat! $6

Do you need a pink book club tote bag? $22

Use one of these pink wax melts while you’re reading and you’re in for a real sensory experience. These pink melts smell like strawberry scones and earl gray tea, so maybe add tea to the equation for an ideal night in. $7

Up, up, and away in my beautiful pink book balloon enamel pin. $11

So many different shades of pink at the table with this “after this chapter” sticker. $4

Money can also buy you this fun downloadable print for your reading nook. $6

I’m living for this skull and books candle in pink! $26 and you can choose among a few scents, too.

These rose gold book stack earrings would look great on your ears, friend. No price listed, as at the time of writing the shop was on a short break.

This cute little bookshop is not only pink, not only carries pink tomes, but it also has a sweet kitty inside. Enamel pin, $12.

Finally, keep it simple with this pink bookworm sticker. $3

