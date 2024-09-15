Riot Headline All the Finalists for the 2024 National Book Awards
partial cover of Doña Fela's Dream by Monica Brown, illustrated by Rosa Ibarra
The Kids Are All Right

Picture Books for Latine History Month

These picture books will help you celebrate Latine History Month! Get ready for Puerto Rico's first female mayor, fruit shops, and more.

Margaret Kingsbury

Contributing Editor

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians, or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom.

Margaret Kingsbury

Today is the first day of Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month, so I’ve rounded up five new picture books and one board book by Latine authors and illustrators to check out this month. I’ll review middle grade books by Latine authors on Tuesday!

New Releases

Cover of The Fruit Shop / La Fruteria by Lourdes Heuer, illustrated by Zara González Hoang

The Fruit Shop / La Frutería by Lourdes Heuer, illustrated by Zara González Hoang

This is part of an adorable new bilingual English/Spanish board book series called Teeny Tiendas. Enter Mr. Manzano’s fruit shop, where so many different types of fruit are sold, from figs/higos, dragon fruit/pitayas, to peaches/melocotones. The store is full of children and caregivers shopping. At the end, they all gather in a park for a picnic. Also check out The Flower Shop / La Florería.

Cover of Mamá's Magnificent Dancing Plantitas by Jesús Trejo, illustrated by Eliza Kinkz

Mamá’s Magnificent Dancing Plantitas by Jesús Trejo, illustrated by Eliza Kinkz

Young Jesús is back in this stand-alone follow-up to the picture book Papá’s Magical Water-Jug Clock. When Jesús gets home from school, he wants to go outside and play, but Mamá wants to watch a novela. She tells Jesús he’ll have to wait until it’s done and she finishes her chores. Jesús decides to help with the chores and creates a giant mess. So Mamá appoints him Chief Plant Officer. At first, Jesús loves watering the plants and reading up on them. But when he puts on a dance party for the plants, things take a turn for the worse. This is hilarious and so fun.

Riot Recommendations

Cover of Free to Learn by Cynthia Levinson, illustrated by Mirelle Ortega

Free to Learn by Cynthia Levinson, illustrated by Mirelle Ortega

Alfredo loves going to school, but this year, things are different. Alfredo was born in Mexico before moving to Texas with his family, and a new state law has passed that only U.S. citizens with papers can attend school. But his parents decide to fight the law and take the state of Texas to court. While this picture book is historical fiction, it is based on true events, which the author discusses in the back matter.

Cover of No More Señora Mimí Meg Medina, illustrated by Brittany Cicchese

No More Señora Mimí by Meg Medina, illustrated by Brittany Cicchese

Ana is excited that her abuela is coming to permananetly live with her and her mother. However, that means there will be no reason for her to stay with Señora Mimí before and after school. Ana’s excitement fades into sadness when she realizes her time with Señora Mimí will end. This is a lovely picture book about change.

Cover of Doña Fela's Dream by Monica Brown, illustrated by Rosa Ibarra

Doña Fela’s Dream by Monica Brown, illustrated by Rosa Ibarra

This picture book biography is about Puerto Rico’s first female mayor. When a hurricane hits, decimating people’s homes, the islanders know exactly who to turn to for help: Doña Fela. She accepts them into her home, and they ask that she run for mayor. Before then, she was a child witnessing the injustices of the early 20th century, and when women were allowed to vote in 1929, she was the fifth woman to register to vote. Back matter includes more details about her life, a glossary, and an artist’s note about her connection to Doña Fela.

Cover of As the Seas Rise by Angela Quezada Padron

As the Seas Rise by Angela Quezada Padron

This is a picture book biography about Guatemalan environmental scientist Nicole Hernández. Nicole survived an earthquake as a child, and the family moved to a tropical forest. But then they moved to the U.S., and Nicole felt out of place, missing her grandparents and unable to speak English. She found a home and joy in nature, and connected with her community when they moved again to Miami. Her home was destroyed by Hurricane Andrew when she was 17, and that inspired her to research climate change. She became a climate activist, advocating for communities most affected by climate change and educating the public. Back matter includes climate change facts and a list of things children can do to help.

