A change of president always brings a change in D.C.’s vibe, and this might never have been truer than in 2021. But all of that is a little abstract for kids, who can perhaps more easily relate to new pets being introduced to the White House. Champ has visited before, of course, when his human was Vice President. And in this book, he helps Major, the first rescue dog to live with the President, to find his way around.