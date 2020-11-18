6 Of The Best Picture Books About Flying

Imani is a young Masaai girl who is teased by her peers for being the smallest girl in the village. She has the desire to touch the moon and prove herself to everyone.

Hazel Mitchell created the illustrations with watercolor and graphite and then painted them digitally. It leads to beautiful vibrant hues with a somber blue-grey tone. The art is fitting for this sweet story about achieving your goals despite criticism. It makes us feel warm and hopeful.