Quiz: Pick a Tea, Get a Book Recommendation

To millions of people around the world, tea is far more than a beverage: it is a ritual; a symbol of comfort, companionship, and tradition. It has its roots in Ancient China, where, as legend has it, leaves from a wild tree danced across the air and directly into Emperor Shen Nung’s boiling pot of water. Thousands of years later, the entire world drinks copious amounts of tea, and a simple Google search will show how fervently people love it.

Tea and books are a potent combination. Just ask C.S. Lewis, who famously said “You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.” And now that the Northern Hemisphere is well into autumn, and slowly inching its way to winter, tea has become an even bigger deal – especially for readers. I mean, picture this: you’re curled up on an armchair, wrapped up in a blanket, a book in one hand and a hot mug of tea in the other.

Truly, that image could only be surpassed if there were a thunderstorm roaring outside and a fireplace keeping you warm.

Alas, I can’t control the weather (if I could, I would certainly not be sweltering during a Spring that already feels like mid-summer). What I can do is suggest some books for you to read based on your tea preferences. Shall we?

The Results

Freshwater by Awkwaeke Emezi

Ada, a young Nigerian woman, develops different selves within her.

Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert

Chloe Brown is a woman with a chronic illness and a deep fear of change. When she has a near-death experience, she decides to take life by storm.

The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke

Twenty years after the disappearance of her mother and two siblings, Luna seems to have found her youngest sister. But there’s a problem: she hasn’t aged at all in two decades. Is this really her sister?

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-García

Set in the Jazz Age, Casiopea accidentally frees a Mayan god of death. This may be the answer to all her prayers or a speedy ticket to her own death.

How I Became a Ghost by Tim Tingle

Isaac is a Choctow boy who doesn’t survive the Trail of Tears. Or rather, Isaac was all those things. Now, Isaac is a ghost. And he’s telling his story.

Things We Lost in the Fire by Mariana Enríquez

In this collection of short stories, horror and feminism come together to shine a light on patriarchal violence.​

The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen

A collection of short stories centered around young Vietnamese refugees, it bears witness to their struggles.

A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini

The personal meets the societal in this incredible novel, where two generations of characters are brought together by war. Set against the backdrop of the past three decades of Afghanistan.