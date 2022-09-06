Peter Straub, Horror Novelist and Poet, Has Died at 79

Author Peter Straub died this past Sunday in Manhattan due to complications of a broken hip.

Straub, born in Milwaukee on March 2, 1943, was a popular horror novelist with a somewhat unorthodox pedigree— before turning to writing about the fantastical, he had published short collections of poetry. Although he was reluctant to label his writing as horror at times, he brought his poet’s eye to his writing within the genre, drawing comparisons to Henry James and Phillip Roth by other writers.

It's a happy day for me because FAIRY TALE is published.

It's a sad day because my good friend and amazingly talented colleague and collaborator, Peter Straub, has passed away. Working with him was one of the great joys of my creative life. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 6, 2022

His first horror book, Julia (1975), was followed by If You Could See Me Now (1977), and his breakout hit Ghost Story (1979). Julia was adapted into the 1977 movie The Haunting of Julia starring Mia Farrow, and Ghost Story into a 1981 movie starring Fred Astaire.