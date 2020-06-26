16 Personalized Bookends for Your Home Library

From elephants and dragons to pineapples and petrified wood, the variety of unique bookends out there is seemingly endless. There’s absolutely no doubt you can find something out there that’s uniquely fitted for your collection, but why not take that home library decor to the next level with personalized bookends?!

Personalized bookends can be the perfect special touch to your own shelves, or a wonderful customized gift for the bookish person in your life. And they’re not just limited to adults—there are loads of great personalized bookends out there for kids’ rooms and nurseries as well!

The types of personalizations available on the selection of bookends below range from just initials to full names, quotes, and more. So you’re bound to find something here that would be the perfect fit for your own bookshelf.

Personalized Bookends for Adults

This gorgeous bookend features a lovely vase to bring some added life to your shelf. You can add an engraving on the outward facing edge, as well as a hidden message on the inside face. These metal bookends are handcrafted from solid steel and can feature up to eight characters of customized text.

You can design your own custom engraving for these lovely black walnut wood bookends.

These bookends feature the location of your choice from anywhere in the world, hand-cut from real maps!

I really love how original these weighted burlap feed sack bookends are. They can be monogrammed with any letter alongside the bird design.

The personalization options on these lovely concrete planter bookends are numerous, so you’re bound to have a ton of fun customizing one (or many) of these. You have the choice to add colors, geometric animal heads, lettering, or any combination of the three.

For the horoscope-loving readers out there, look no further than this zodiac star bookend! The bookend features your star sign on the front, with the star sign attributes engraved on the back (you can also have a personal message engraved instead of the attributes).

Perfect to show your appreciation to the medical professional in your life, these marble bookends feature a caduceus icon and can be personalized with initials etched underneath.

This wooden gear bookend can be engraved with both a name and date, and it actually spins!

Personalized Bookends for Kids

These simple initial bookends would be a great fit in any kid’s room or nursery! You can browse the Etsy shop for other color options (as well as a variety of other designs) as well.

These adorable moon and star bookends can be engraved with a name and short phrase, and are perfect for keeping your little ones’ bedtime stories organized.

Not only can you personalize these dinosaur bookends with names, but you can also specify any color scheme you prefer to match any child’s room.

These elephant bookends are real stinkin’ cute, and can be personalized with a name.

These wooden bookends consist of an initial engraved with a name and a heart engraved with a birth date, and would be a lovely addition to a nursery.

If your kid loves animals, these colorful and friendly jungle-themed bookends would be a perfect pick!

Not only can you personalize these hand-painted fox bookends with your child’s name, but you can also choose from a selection of fonts to get just the style you’re looking for.

If you’re looking for bookends that achieve yet another level of awesome personalization, check out this list of fantastic DIY bookends!