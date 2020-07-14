Great Personalized Book Club Gifts

As we continue to stay at home as much as possible, perhaps your book club has decided to meet virtually for the foreseeable future. While it’s nice to continue to talk about your latest read over video chat, email, or text, chances are you still miss your reading circle. And if your love language is gift giving, what better way to show your fellow reading friends how much you miss them than with personalized book club gifts!

Perhaps one of the ultimate personalized book club gifts you could bestow upon another reader is a book subscription. While there are plenty of subscription services out there, for a truly personalized experience, try giving the gift of Book Riot’s Tailored Book Recommendations service! Tell our bibliologists about reading likes and habits and get personalized book recommendations sent straight to your home. Best of all, there is a digital only recommendations version, so there is no need to wait for physical books to arrive and your friends can purchase the suggestions immediately through their favorite ebook or audiobook service!

If your friends have a towering pile of TBR books already, we’ve rounded up other gift options below.

Candles

Glass jar candle with kraft paper label "your quote here"

Lit Quote Candle: Personalize this glass jar candle with a quote from your book club’s favorite read. ($12)

Personalized book club gifts clear glass book nerd candle with custom message on back

Book Nerd Personalized Candle: Customize this book nerd candle with a personal message or the name of your book club. ($15)

Jar candle with "the book was better" label for personalized book club gifts

The Book Was Better Candle: Everyone knows it’s true, so what could make for better personalized book club gifts than this “The book was better” candle? Personalize it with a message on the back. ($23)

Bookmarks for Personalized Book Club Gifts

Two bookmarks of black girls reading cut out of glitter paper

Black Girl Magic Bookmarks: Customize the colors of these fabulous glitter bookmarks. ($7)

personalized book club gifts leather bookmarks

Personalized Leather Bookmark: Customize these leather bookmarks with a foil stamped name. ($8.50+)

paper bookmark with "your text here" cut out of the middle with decorative ends for personalized book club gifts

Custom Text Bookmark: Personalize these bookmarks with your book club name, personal name, or a book quote! ($5)

Bookplates, Stickers, and Stamps

Gold circle sticker with image of books in the middle and "this book belongs to" on the outer edges

Custom Book Lover Sticker: These circle stickers come in an array of colors and text options, making it one of the ideal personalized gift club gifts. ($7)

personalized book club gifts bookplates sticker with wreath of greenery and "From the library of" in the center

Custom Bookplate Set: Wow your book club friends with these personalized “from the library of” botanical bookplate stickers. ($15)

Brown "ex libris" book plate stickers with open book and flowers imagery

Personalized Bookplate Stickers: These floral bookplate stickers can be customized with a name or left blank for you to fill in yourself! ($12.95+)

Wood "from the library of" stamp

Personalized Library Stamp: Gift your book club friends the pleasure of their own library stamp. ($8+)

Art

Illustrated stack of Jane Austen books with reading glasses sitting on top

Personalized Art Print: You can customize this beautiful art print with an illustration of titles your book club has read, or choose from the already made options like the above stack of Jane Austen books. ($25+)

Illustrations of white girl with blue hair crying with text under saying "Amelia's heart sank. It was the last page of her book."

Personalized Book Print: A delightful print for the emotional readers among your group. ($16+)

Miscellaneous Personalized Book Club Gifts Ideas

Stemless wine glass with name and image of books on one side and "my book club is better than yours" on the opposite side

Book Club Wine Glass: These stemless wine glasses can be customized with the name of book club members, a perfect gift for the groups who enjoy a glass of wine with their discussion. ($13+)

Wine glass with painted book spines reading "your book club here"

Hand Painted Book Club Wine Glass: Customize the colors and add your book club name to this special hand painted wine glass. ($17)

Wood circle ornament with image of open book and "brookhaven book babes" laser cut in the middle with names on the outside edges

Personalized Ornament: It doesn’t have to be the holidays to gift an ornament to friends! This customized ornament includes options to add the names of each book club member. ($2+)

Looking for more book club gift ideas? We have a plethora of suggestions.

Shop our favorite books of 2020 (so far)!

Subscribe to a Newsletter

We write really great emails

Get Book Recommendations

We tailor 'em just for you

Listen to a Podcast

We make the best mouth words