As we continue to stay at home as much as possible, perhaps your book club has decided to meet virtually for the foreseeable future. While it’s nice to continue to talk about your latest read over video chat, email, or text, chances are you still miss your reading circle. And if your love language is gift giving, what better way to show your fellow reading friends how much you miss them than with personalized book club gifts!

Perhaps one of the ultimate personalized book club gifts you could bestow upon another reader is a book subscription. While there are plenty of subscription services out there, for a truly personalized experience, try giving the gift of Book Riot’s Tailored Book Recommendations service! Tell our bibliologists about reading likes and habits and get personalized book recommendations sent straight to your home. Best of all, there is a digital only recommendations version, so there is no need to wait for physical books to arrive and your friends can purchase the suggestions immediately through their favorite ebook or audiobook service!

If your friends have a towering pile of TBR books already, we’ve rounded up other gift options below.

Candles

Lit Quote Candle: Personalize this glass jar candle with a quote from your book club’s favorite read. ($12)

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Book Nerd Personalized Candle: Customize this book nerd candle with a personal message or the name of your book club. ($15)

The Book Was Better Candle: Everyone knows it’s true, so what could make for better personalized book club gifts than this “The book was better” candle? Personalize it with a message on the back. ($23)

Bookmarks for Personalized Book Club Gifts

Black Girl Magic Bookmarks: Customize the colors of these fabulous glitter bookmarks. ($7)

Personalized Leather Bookmark: Customize these leather bookmarks with a foil stamped name. ($8.50+)

Custom Text Bookmark: Personalize these bookmarks with your book club name, personal name, or a book quote! ($5)

Bookplates, Stickers, and Stamps

Custom Book Lover Sticker: These circle stickers come in an array of colors and text options, making it one of the ideal personalized gift club gifts. ($7)

Custom Bookplate Set: Wow your book club friends with these personalized “from the library of” botanical bookplate stickers. ($15)

Personalized Bookplate Stickers: These floral bookplate stickers can be customized with a name or left blank for you to fill in yourself! ($12.95+)

Personalized Library Stamp: Gift your book club friends the pleasure of their own library stamp. ($8+)

Art

Personalized Art Print: You can customize this beautiful art print with an illustration of titles your book club has read, or choose from the already made options like the above stack of Jane Austen books. ($25+)

Personalized Book Print: A delightful print for the emotional readers among your group. ($16+)

Miscellaneous Personalized Book Club Gifts Ideas

Book Club Wine Glass: These stemless wine glasses can be customized with the name of book club members, a perfect gift for the groups who enjoy a glass of wine with their discussion. ($13+)

Hand Painted Book Club Wine Glass: Customize the colors and add your book club name to this special hand painted wine glass. ($17)

Personalized Ornament: It doesn’t have to be the holidays to gift an ornament to friends! This customized ornament includes options to add the names of each book club member. ($2+)

Looking for more book club gift ideas? We have a plethora of suggestions.