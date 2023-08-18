This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians middle grade fantasy series by Rick Riordan is getting a long-awaited TV adaptation with Disney+, and the first teaser trailer has just dropped! It stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

The series will premiere on December 20th, with the first two episodes coming out on the same day. From there, new episodes will come out weekly. These first two episodes were written by Rick Riordan alongside Jon Steinberg, one of the showrunners.

According to the trailer description, the first season will focus on the “fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

You can find out more about the series at Variety.

