Meet the Stars of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+

While Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series was made into two movies in 2010 and 2013, the fans have been calling for a do-over ever since. They’re getting their wish in the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Today, Disney+ announced that have cast the three starring roles: Walker Scobell as Percy, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth.

Heroes in the making. 🗡⚡️🐐 Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover from #PercyJackson and The Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus. @PercySeries pic.twitter.com/HMjdYoxob3 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 5, 2022

The book series, inspired by Greek and Roman mythology and following young demigods, has been a massive success, beginning with the original 5 books and branching off into series with overlapping characters, including The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo. They have made Riordan one of the biggest names in kidlit, and since then, he has not only written other popular series, but also started the Rick Riordan Presents line. Rick Riordan Presents features other authors writing books inspired by their own culture’s mythology, and they have also been extremely successful.

Fans will be eager to see how the beloved series translates into a TV show. The series will be directed by James Bobin, and the pilot was written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg. Filming will begin soon in Vancouver, but there is no date yet for when it will start streaming.

