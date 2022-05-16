Teens in Pennsylvania Created a Fundraiser to Counteract Book Banning

In response to efforts by conservatives to take books out of public school libraries— many of which center LGBTQ+ people and people of color’s stories— teens in Pennsylvania have created a fundraising auction. Through the auction, the teens are offering three signed copies of PA-based author Alex London’s books with the hopes of preserving their and other students’ 1st Amendment rights.

This isn’t the only recent instance of teens coming together to fight censorship. There is also a banned book club that was started by a student to make sure she is still able to discuss “books that make you think” with her classmates.