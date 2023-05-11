PEDRO PÁRAMO Adaptation to Star Black Panther’s Tenoch Huerta

Netflix has began filming an adaptation of Juan Rulfo’s Pedro Páramo, marking the directorial debit of cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto. The highly influential Páramo is a modern Mexican classic that follows Juan Preciado after he promises his dying mother that he’ll meet his father for the first time. IN searching for his father, he finds a town inhabited by ghosts.

Tenoch Huerta, who made a splash in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Namor, will star as Juan Preciado, with Manuel García-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) starring as his father and the titular character Paramo. Other cast members include Mayra Batalla, Ilse Salas, Roberto Sosa, Dolores Heredia, Yoshira Escárrega, and others.

This adaptation comes as Netflix has begun to invest more in original Mexican features. Pedro Páramo is expected to premier in 2024.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.