Peanuts Stamps Coming This Fall to USPS

To celebrate Charles M. Schultz’s 100th birthday, the United States Postal Service will offer sheets of stamps featuring the iconic Peanuts comic characters. Whether you’re a fan of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Peppermint Patty, Snoopy, or the rest of the gang, there’s something for you.

Peanuts ran for five decades and Schultz wrote and drew every single one of the 18,000 strips by himself. The final Peanuts comic ran on the day Schultz died, February 12, 2000.

The USPS will begin selling the sheets of 20 stamps featuring 10 of the comics beloved characters beginning this fall. More information can be found on the postal service website.