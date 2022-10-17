Paranormal YA Comics and Graphic Novels for Chills and Thrills

It’s spooky season, and what better way to celebrate than by diving into some rich paranormal YA comics and graphic novels? I admit that I am a big wimp when it comes to watching horror movies (I don’t like lots of gore, and jump scares get me every single time), I do love reading about creepy and paranormal things. I like that you can control the pace at which you read about scary stuff, and for whatever reason reading about it — and looking at pictures of creepy things — isn’t as scary to me as watching a movie. These books promise both thrills and chills, and they dive into a whole array of paranormal activity — witches, ghosts, selkies, werewolves, curses, extraordinary abilities, vengeful spirits, and all sorts of magic gone awry! From retellings of old classics to new spins on classic horror creatures and tropes, there’s something paranormal to satisfy every taste!

But if you’re not into the scary stuff, don’t worry! Not all of these books are on the scary side of paranormal! There are a handful of sweet paranormal stories, too, and there’s just enough of a gently spooky vibe in these books to satisfy the complete scaredy cat. So no matter what your paranormal tastes might be, grab one of these books and curl up under a blanket to read under a full moon!

Anya’s Ghost by Vera Brosgol Anya is bullied and ostracized at her school, until one day while walking home from school she falls down a well. There, at the bottom, she meets Emily, a ghost who has been stuck at the bottom of the well because that’s where her bones were laid to rest. When Anya frees Emily, she finds a friend — one who can spy on the mean girls at school and pulls pranks that make Anya feel less alone. But what does Emily really want?

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle Becca is the new kid at school, trying to make her way, when she finds herself unexpectedly taken in by a popular trio. They’re gorgeous and funny and fierce, and soon Becca learns their secret: they’re werewolves, and they’re looking to add a fourth to their pack. But even though they vow only to hunt the types of boys who don’t understand that no means no, Becca soon finds herself in way over her head with her new friends.

Coven by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton Emsy is a California teen and witch who would rather hang out with her girlfriend than practice her elemental fire magic. But when a member of her family’s coven is murdered back east, she soon finds herself in New York, trying to get to the bottom of a murder and a deadly magical mystery before it’s too late.

Over My Dead Body by Sweeney Boo Set at Younwity’s Institute of Magic in the days leading up to Samhain, Abby is disturbed and deeply concerned when her best friend, Noreen, goes missing, and no one else seems to care. Not at all assured that the coven will find her, Abby takes matters into her own hands and soon finds herself unraveling a much larger mystery that might be connected to another missing girl years earlier.

Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu Nova is a witch searching for her purpose when she runs into Tam one night. She knew Tam years earlier, before they mysteriously disappeared, and now she’s surprised to see that Tam is cursed. Nova vows to help them, and as they research ways to break the curse, they soon find themselves falling for one another. But can they find a happily ever after when they’ve got a curse on their hands, and their own baggage to deal with?

Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys, Andrew Weiner, and Brittney Williams Lolo is a teen girl trying to survive the mundane worries of everyday life until a cop mistakes her brother for someone else and pulls a gun on him…and Lolo discovers that she has the power of telekinesis, which she uses to save him. The only problem? There are lots of people in her neighborhood who’d kill to have her abilities, and if Lolo wants to maintain her independence she’ll have to find a way to stay true to herself and hold firm.

Junkwraith by Ellinor Richey Florence is an ice skating prodigy, and when she impulsively throws away her skates one day, she unwittingly summons a junkwraith: a vengeful spirit who attacks the memories of the owner of the item tossed aside. Now Florence has to venture across the wasteland to defeat the junkwraith before she forgets who she is.

The Girl from the Sea by Molly Knox Ostertag Morgan is itching to move beyond her island home and start her real life. She doesn’t feel like she can be honest about who she really is or admit that she likes girls. But one night, she’s saved from drowning by a selkie named Keltie, who suddenly comes ashore. She opens up Morgan’s eyes to the reality of her island life, and Morgan finds herself falling for Keltie…but Keltie has a few secrets of her own.

Blackwater by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham In the mysterious town of Blackwater, Maine, two unlikely teen boys find romance and connection. Tony is popular and driven, a track star looking for his dad’s approval. Eli is more quiet and reserved, and he has a chronic illness that has made it difficult to socialize. But amidst strange happenings and sinister curses, the two find each other and start to fall in love even as they unravel the supernatural mysteries of their town.

Hollow by Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White, and Berenice Nelle Izzy Crane and her family have just moved to Sleepy Hollow, NY, a town famous thanks to Washington Irving’s tales of the Headless Horseman. But Izzy is a big skeptic…until the Horseman starts haunting her and has it out for Vicky Van Tassel. Together with Croc Byun, Izzy will have to figure out a way to break the curse of the Headless Horseman before he can claim Vicky as his next victim…all while falling for her!

