The Best Paranormal Romances to Read Right Now

Wattpad Books Milena’s 20th birthday, the day she would join the ranks of her village’s hunters, should have been the most exciting day of her life. It meant she would be able to help protect her village from the murderous wolves who take human form—the creatures of the night. But a chance encounter with Elias, the enigmatic leader of the creatures, leaves her questioning everything she has ever believed to be true. As tensions between the groups grow, Milena and Elias are inexplicably drawn to one another and they must decide if they will trust their instincts or each other.

I’d say paranormal romances are making a comeback, but I’m not sure they ever left. Most of us remember that age of vampire-mania that might’ve begun with Twilight in a haze. But just because like its creatures, the genre lurks in the shadows, doesn’t mean it isn’t watching from afar.

Plus, paranormal romance is so much more than just swoony (shiny) vampires. They are, first and foremost, romance novels. But they use paranormal elements as an integral part of their plot. So there can be relationships with mermaids, vampires, werewolves, shapeshifters, ghosts, demons, people with psychic abilities, and so much more in this genre.

But without further ado, let me show you eight books about *literally* falling in love with the paranormal.

8 Best Paranormal Romances to Read Right Now

Janine: His True Alpha by Chencia C. Higgins Move over vampires, werewolves are a big thing in paranormal romances today (okay, so they have been for awhile). In this book, Janine escapes from her pack after she’s instructed to become the mate of a man she doesn’t love. She flees to a pack of werewolves in West Texas looking for a fresh start. There she finds Langston, a True Alpha who doubts himself as he tries to carry his community forward. And just like in any good paranormal romance, trouble and desire ensue. Janine is a compelling, fun, and romantic beginning to a great series.

Spellbound by Allie Therin Get ready to swoon with this historical paranormal romance. Yes, you read that right! Set in 1920s New York it follows Arthur, who protects the world from supernatural threats. One day, a powerful amulet arrives and only a powerful psychometric can get rid of it before it completely wrecks the world. So Arthur has to team up with Rory to save everyone. But as they try to save the world, Arthur and Rory start to fall in love. This book is a bit more plot-heavy than others, but it has a sweet romance that pairs beautifully with the historical setting.

Love Siren by Ivy Laika Nothing hits quite like the pining between star-crossed lovers. Love Siren is the story of Serene and Louis, a mermaid and a human who fall in love. But despite their magical connection, they can’t ignore the fact that they cannot live in the other’s world. At least not without making sacrifices. But what price is too high? I’m a sucker for this kind of story, full of yearning and angst. Even though it’s quite short, about 55 pages, it is a sweet, funny, romantic story that incorporates Haitian folklore into the genre of paranormal romance.

Sanctuary: A Noire Immortals Story by Alexandria House Sam and Temple are immortals. They used to be high school sweethearts, until Sam suddenly disappeared. Years later, they meet again and their romance rekindles. Sanctuary is a beautiful novella about true love that weaves past and present to tell the story of two people who seem destined to be together. It’s everything you want in a romance story, with a unique take on the soulmates trope and incredible chemistry between the main characters. Plus it’s short enough to devour in one sitting.

The Tenant by Katrina Jackson I’m the biggest fan of ghost stories. I just love to know why those people are stuck in place after they die. The Tenant follows Noel Delisle. He’s having a hard time, getting fired and having no money for rent, when he finds out that his great aunt Sophie died and left him a house in Louisiana. So he moves in, only to find out that the house is haunted. We also have Ruby, an angry ghost who wants to take back her house. No matter that this new Delisle is sort of handsome. Jackson’s book is nuanced and haunting and spicy, and it has two people who are finding their way in the world.

Seduced by Moonlight by Kenya Wright And we’re back to werewolves! Although this world has several “moon-touched” creatures, one of the main characters and romantic interest is a werewolf. Seduced by Moonlight is a sexy shapeshifter romance that follows Imani, a waitress in small-town Crystal Lake. Life is boring there, until Aiden and his pack arrive. Imani and Aiden fall hard for each other, and they have to find a way to be together and save their home from an old prophecy that threatens to destroy them all. This book has an intriguing plot, angst, chemistry and even illustrations!

Magical Midlife Madness by K.F. Breene Jacinta gets divorced as soon as her son is off to college. Adrift in her new life, she takes a job as a caretaker in an old mansion with three strange new coworkers. And she meets a cute bartender named Austin. So begins her new adventure of love and magic. What I love about Magical Midlife Madness are the characters. They’re hilarious and real and the midlife crisis seems a bit at odds with the paranormal setting but it works so well! I do have to say that the romance in this novel is a bit more subdued than the others, but it’s definitely worth reading.

Darkest Moon by Linsey Hall I can’t leave without recommending this last werewolf novel! It’s been ten years since Eve ran away. She was destined to be the Alpha’s mate, but he was too dark, too damaged, and she has a secret that can get her killed. She’s not a true wolf. Now, Eve is accused of murder and there he is blaming her. So she has to work with him to uncover the truth, or be killed for a murder she didn’t commit. But as they work together, something else sparks between them. Darkest Moon is a slow-burn paranormal romance that you won’t be able to put down!

Be sure to check out our alien romance recommendations as well as the best shifter romances for more paranormal delights!