Who was Aretha Franklin before she became the Queen Of Soul? Katheryn Russell-Brown paired up with artist Laura Freeman to write Aretha Franklin’s biography and teach children about the inspiration that she was. As a shy young girl, Franklin’s voice was so full of vigor and vitality that it left her audience enthralled. After she moved to New York she had to shed a lot of blood, sweat, and tears before becoming what she is remembered as today. Even though she was the first woman who was admitted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Franklin was always true to her roots. In this book, the author has done a stellar job at introducing the musical icon to young children for them to get swayed by her genius and aspire to similar heights of brilliance.