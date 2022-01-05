Over 1,000 Books from Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Collection Being Auctioned

Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court from 1993 until she passed away in 2020. From January 19-27th, more than 1,000 books from her personal library are being auctioned in 165 lots, including law books annotated by Ginsburg as well as books signed by Gloria Steinem and Toni Morrison. The entire collection is valued at $60,000, but the auction is expected to exceed that for the books’ connection with her.

The auction comes after the Ginsburgs’ paperbacks were donated to prison libraries, their music books were donated to Washington National Opera, and family members claimed the books they were interested in.

