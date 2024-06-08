Our Most Popular Posts of the Week Were….
Here are the posts from the last week on Book Riot that the most people read/clicked/shared. As is often the case with the first week of the month, a lot of these are about new books. Go figure.
Time To Sleuth: 14 New Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books for June 2024
This month you can help solve all kinds of mysteries! There’s a queer YA with a crush and archnemesis, a middle grade mystery about best friends in a baking competition setting, a remote retreat with a dead body, a new book in the PI series that started with the classic Devil in a Blue Dress, a suspense missing person mystery with a wilderness setting, an adult social thriller/horror by a popular YA author, a remote mystery set at a Himalayan spa with an amateur lawyer sleuth, an arson mystery turned best friend investigating her friend’s death, a cat-and-mouse thriller with a retired assassin on the run, a missing influencer mystery, a return home to solve a childhood missing person case, a legal thriller, and the newest Lady Sherlock (a great historical mystery series not to miss!). Plus, for true crime memoir readers there’s one about catfishing. There’s plenty to enjoy from middle grade to adult, from missing person cases to multiple murders in a remote setting.
How June Is Now? 10 New SFF Books Out June 2024
There’s a romantasy about a retired soul devourer who now works as a barista; a house robot on the run after killing its owner so it can get out and see the world; a galaxy heist involving alien artifacts and the survival of another planet; a ghost trying to get back in touch with her old life; a steampunk story of tense train travel on the wastelands; two friends tricked (by a fox, natch) into walking through a door into a fantasy world, where they become trapped; and more.
Adaptation Roundup: June 2024
Below, I’ve listed 9 exciting adaptations coming to movie theaters and streaming in June 2024. They’re ordered by their release dates. As Courtney Rodgers pointed out with May releases, most are adaptations of white authors’ work. Details are subject to change, with more announced daily. I’ve linked to trailers when I could find them.
The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far)
We’re almost halfway through 2024, if you can believe it, which means taking a good hard look at our reading goals for the year. Are you on track to complete them? Or do you need to change pace? One of the most popular reading challenges is on Goodreads, which just asks you how many books you plan to read this year. At this halfway point, Goodreads has put together a list of the books that have been added to users’ 2024 Goodreads challenges the most so far.
10 New Horror Books Coming Out in June to Give You the Chills
This month is especially exciting because we’re getting several books that were on my personal list of most anticipated books of the year. A new horror banger from Paul Tremblay? Creepy debut adult fiction from Nicola Yoon? An absolutely chilling debut novel from Monika Kim? I’m on pins and needles. I’m so excited for these books to come out. But there are so many horror books to give you the chills during this spooky month. Here are ten that you have to add to your TBR right now.
The Best Recent Mysteries for Your Book Club
Today, I’ve got some recent mystery/thrillers for you to discuss with your book club. These mysteries will take you everywhere, from Nigeria to Japan and Ireland, and are written by established faves and newcomers alike.
