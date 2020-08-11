Our Favorite San Diego Comic-Con Panels to Watch at Home

Panelists: Cecil Castellucci, Sam Maggs, Afua Richardson, Christina “Steenz” Stewart, and Rebekah Weatherspoon. Moderated by Sarah Kuhn.

My absolute favorite genre of comics is kickass girls kicking ass, so when I stumbled upon this panel that was all about groups of girl friends who come together to make shit happen, I couldn’t believe my good luck.

This panel was moderated by Sarah Kuhn, who wrote Shadow of the Batgirl, which completely charmed me when I read it. And she put together such a powerhouse panel! (Cecil Castellucci! Sam Maggs! Afua Richardson! Steenz! Rebekah Weatherspoon!!!) I could have spent forever just listening to them geek out about girl power, but what was really fascinating were their discussions on how they create authentic-seeming groups of girl friends and why they’ve been so motivated to do so. Give me more girl squads in comics, please!

—Steph Auteri