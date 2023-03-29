And You Get Counted! And You Get Counted!: Oprah’s Book Club by the Numbers
Oprah’s just chosen her 100th selection for her book club, so now seems like a good time to crunch some numbers (because the number 100 makes the percentage math really easy.) Oprah started the book club in 1996 on her daytime talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. Her first choice was The Deep End of the Ocean by Jacquelyn Mitchard. The popularity of the club gave her picks enormous sales boosts. There is no denying the effect Oprah has on book club sales. After her show finished its run in 2011, she couldn’t stay away from books for long! She relaunched her club in 2012 with Wild by Cheryl Strayed, and has picked 29 more books since then. So for all you data nerds, or the bookishly curious, we’ve compiled information about Oprah’s book club by the numbers!
What’s the longest book? What’s the oldest book? These are some of the fun questions that will be answered. Like this: 59% of the book club picks have been by women, but books authored by men held the longest consecutive streak, with 15 titles from 55-70. 65% of the authors on the list are white, 31% are Black, and the 4% are Latine and South Asian. And this morbid fact: 16% of the authors on Oprah’s list of 100 picks are dead, but only five of them were dead at the time their books were chose. Read on for more informative stats and the complete list of 100 books!
Note: Actor Bill Cosby has been accused of multiple sexual assaults. His three books listed here (which are the only children’s books chosen to date) are included simply for the sake of accuracy and to present the full list.)
Number of pages
The longest pick is The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett, at a whopping 976 pages long. The shortest book (discounting the three kids books) is Night by Elie Wiesel at 116 pages.
300-399: 34%
200-299: 22%
400-499: 16%
500-599: 11%
600-699: 5%
100-199: 4%
0-99: 3%
900-999: 2%
800-899: 2%
700-799: 1%
Year of Publication
The most recent publication chosen by Oprah is the newest selection, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, published just a few weeks ago. The oldest book chosen for the club is A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, from 1859, one of one three chosen from the 19th century.
1990-1999: 37%
2010-2019: 16%
2020-2023: 14%
2000-2009: 12%
1980-1989: 6%
1930-1939: 3%
1970-1979: 3%
1800s: 3%
1950-1959: 2%
1940-1949: 2%
1960-1969: 1%
1920-1929: 1%
Fiction or Nonfiction
Oprah’s selections have been overwhelmingly fiction, 85% of them, to be exact. (Or 84%, if you still count A Million Little Pieces as nonfiction, though James Frey admitted a lot of it was fiction.) The first novel featured is the first book club pick, The Deep End of the Ocean by Jacquelyn Mitchard. The first work of nonfiction is the eighth selection, The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou, and the most recent work of nonfiction is Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain.
Goodreads Rating
How do readers rate Oprah’s picks? Generally really well. The highest rated pick according to Goodreads is Anthony Ray Hinton’s memoir about his time on death row for a crime he didn’t commit, The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life, Freedom, and Justice on Death Row, with 4.64 stars out of 5 (at the time of this post.) The lowest rated Oprah pick is Vinegar Hill by A. Manette Ansay, with 3.39 stars.
3.5-3.99 stars: 59%
4.0-4.49 stars: 39%
4.5-5.0 stars: 1%
3.0-3.49 stars: 1%
Repeat Appearances
Eleven authors have had books chosen for Oprah’s book club more than once. The first author was Kaye Gibbons, whose novels Ellen Foster and A Virtuous Woman were numbers 10 and 11. The other repeat authors are Toni Morrison, Jane Hamilton, Wally Lamb, Bill Cosby, Barbara Kingsolver, Marilynne Robinson, Charles Dickens, Jonathan Franzen, Gabriel García Márquez, and William Faulkner.
And now, the whole list!
The Deep End of the Ocean by Jacquelyn Mitchard
Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison
The Book of Ruth by Jane Hamilton
She’s Come Undone by Wally Lamb
Stones From the River by Ursula Hegi
The Rapture of Canaan by Sheri Reynolds
Songs in Ordinary Time by Mary McGarry Morris
The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou
A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest J. Gaines
Ellen Foster by Kaye Gibbons
A Virtuous Woman by Kay Gibbons
The Meanest Thing to Say by Bill Cosby
The Treasure Hunt by Bill Cosby
The Best Way to Play by Bill Cosby
Paradise by Toni Morrison
Here on Earth by Alice Hoffman
Black and Blue by Anna Quindlen
Breath, Eyes, Memory by Edwidge Danticat
I Know This Much Is True by Wally Lamb
What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day by Pearl Cleage
Midwives by Chris Bohjalian
Where the Heart Is by Billie Letts
Jewel by Bret Lott
The Reader by Bernhard Schlink
The Pilot’s Wife by Anita Shreve
White Oleander by Janet Fitch
Mother of Pearl by Melinda Haynes
Tara Road by Maeve Binchy
River, Cross My Heart by Breena Clarke
Vinegar Hill by A. Manette Ansay
A Map of The World by Jane Hamilton
Gap Creek by Robert Morgan
Daughter of Fortune by Isabel Allende
Back Roads by Tawni O’Dell
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
While I Was Gone by Sue Miller
The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver
Open House by Elizabeth Berg
Drowning Ruth by Christina Schwarz
House of Sand and Fog by Andre Dubus III
We Were the Mulvaneys by Joyce Carol Oates
Icy Sparks by Gwyn Hyman Rubio
Stolen Lives: Twenty Years in a Desert Jail by Malika Oufkir and Michèle Fitoussi
Cane River by Lalita Tademy
The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen
A Fine Balance by Rohinton Mistry
Fall on Your Knees by Ann-Marie MacDonald
Sula by Toni Morrison
East of Eden by John Steinbeck
Cry, the Beloved Country by Alan Paton
One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck
As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner
The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner
Light in August by William Faulkner
A Million Little Pieces by James Frey
Night by Elie Wiesel
The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography by Sidney Poitier
The Road by Cormac McCarthy
Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides
Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez
The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle
The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski
Say You’re One of Them by Uwem Akpan
Freedom by Jonathan Franzen
Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
Wild by Cheryl Strayed
The Twelve Tribes of Hattie by Ayana Mathis
The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd
Ruby by Cynthia Bond
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Love Warrior: A Memoir by Glennon Doyle
Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row by Anthony Ray Hinton
Becoming by Michelle Obama
The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of An American Family by Robert Kolker
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
Home by Marilynne Robinson
Lila by Marilynne Robinson
Jack by Marilynne Robinson
The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris
The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck
Finding Me by Viola Davis
Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
That Bird Has My Wings by Jarvis Jay Masters
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole by Susan Cain
Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
