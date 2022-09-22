Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Oprah’s Book Club Picks?

The original tastemaker, Oprah Winfrey is a goddess of book recommending. Going back decades, Oprah’s Book Club has changed the world of books forever. Oprah’s endorsement can highlight under appreciated writers and make the careers of others. Receiving an Oprah’s Book Club designation is a coveted win for any author regardless of their stage in their career.

Over the years, Oprah has magnified books that might have otherwise gone uncelebrated, minting books on the bestseller lists and amplifying underrepresented voices from marginalized backgrounds. Moreover, reading Oprah’s Book Club selections makes reading fun; you know you aren’t reading alone. With thousands if not millions of people reading along with you, you’ll find a kinship with other book lovers.