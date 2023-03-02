One Piece is a manga that has stood at the top of the world for many, many years. Written by Eiichiro Oda, it not only has countless volumes but also has thousands of chapters. So, there’s a lot of content to learn when it comes to One Piece. First published in 1997, it has given us story arc after story arc that has left us speechless, holding our screams in.

Even though I believe that whoever takes this quiz already knows the story, I’m still going to explain what this manga is about. One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who wants to become the Pirate King. In order to do so, he must find the One Piece, a coveted treasure that only Gold Roger, the former King of the Pirates, has seen. In this One Piece quiz, I will cross-examine how well you know this magnificent piece of work.

Important: This One Piece quiz is based on the manga, not the anime.