How Well Do You Know ONE PIECE by Eiichiro Oda? Take This Quiz and Find Out!
Sometimes you believe you know a piece of media from beginning to end. You know it better than you know yourself. You’ve experienced this piece so many times you’ve forgotten the number. So, when you come upon this type of quiz where they want to examine how well you know this particular work, you feel sure that you will ace it. But are you 100% certain that it would go that way?
One Piece is a manga that has stood at the top of the world for many, many years. Written by Eiichiro Oda, it not only has countless volumes but also has thousands of chapters. So, there’s a lot of content to learn when it comes to One Piece. First published in 1997, it has given us story arc after story arc that has left us speechless, holding our screams in.
Even though I believe that whoever takes this quiz already knows the story, I’m still going to explain what this manga is about. One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who wants to become the Pirate King. In order to do so, he must find the One Piece, a coveted treasure that only Gold Roger, the former King of the Pirates, has seen. In this One Piece quiz, I will cross-examine how well you know this magnificent piece of work.
Important: This One Piece quiz is based on the manga, not the anime.
So, how did it go? Worry not if you’re still not the master of One Piece. That is understandable, because the manga has over 1,000 chapters! But if you’re already very knowledgeable about One Piece and want to read more stories like the hit manga, maybe you can check out these next manga to read after catching up with One Piece.