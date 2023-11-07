Photo of a print in a frame with a depiction of the Great Wave Of Kanagawa with the One Piece shipping riding the wave.
The Best One Piece Merch, Clothing, and Collectibles

Carina Pereira

Contributor

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019. Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night. Contact

View All posts by Carina Pereira

The beloved franchise One Piece has over 1,000 TV show episodes. The series, featuring Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate friends, premiered in 1999, and it’s still ongoing. One thousand-plus episodes of content is a lot, and all of us with favourite TV shows that were straight-up cancelled cannot relate and are a little jealous. Moreover, the series continues to deliver a great plot and character development, even after so much content has been released. As for the manga, it is the best-selling manga series in history, with 106 volumes in its collection. A feat!

With this much content, it can be tough to create a list with One Piece merch and decide what to include — and maybe even more difficult, what to leave out of it. I rummaged through the intricate streets of Etsy, trying to find the coolest pieces, in the same way Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates search for that “one piece.”

For my final list, I kept in mind both fans of the series who may want to expand their collection with a few more items and those who are looking for a special gift for others. I hope you’ll find a future favourite piece of merch (one or more) among these!

Photo of a hand holding a straw hat with a red ribbon.

If you want to feel like the captain of the crew, you need a hat! Luckily, Luffy’s straw hat is simple enough that wearing a replica of it will go unnoticed by most but will certainly be appreciated by fellow fans. $17

Photo of a mug surrounded by pieces of One Piece merch. The mug has a saucer and the mug placed upside down on the sauce makes it look like a straw hat with a red ribbon.

Are you not brave enough to wear the hat? Here’s a straw hat mug for you! $35

Photo of a leyboards with three keycaps shaped like One Piece characters.

This may be a bit more niche, but I am sure it will be appreciated: keycaps to adorn your keyboard. $21

Photo of a hand holding a rectangular fidget toy, which has fluid in it and a small One Piece ship, the fluid moves in the transparent fidget toy without tipping over.

Looking for an original fidget toy? This one is great to fidget with and also to use as a decoration. $28

Photo of a print in a frame with a depiction of the Great Wave Of Kanagawa with the One Piece shipping riding the wave.

I love this type of mixed media: well-known classic paintings with popular contemporary works. And this Great Wave Kanagawa feat. One Piece print looks amazing! $15

Photo of 9 One Piece WANTED posters, each featuring a different with different character

For those who love to decorate their walls, these WANTED posters are the way to go. $9

Photo of someone holding a canvas printed One Piece world map.

I cannot get over how detailed this One Piece world map is! It is also made out of canvas instead of printed on paper, making it even cooler! $25

Photo of a lamp carved with paper where you can see the shadows of the characters

Speaking of details, how amazing is this paper-carved lamp? The wooden base can be engraved by request, too, without extra costs! $74

Photo of a woman wearing a pin t-shirt with some of One Piece characters with coffee and tea mugs.

I’m absolutely obsessed with this T-shirt. $11

Photo of a woman wearing a black hoodie, at the front there is a print of the One Piece skull, and at the back there is part of the flag with the skull, and part with Luffy

And for the coldest days, this hoodie is just perfect. $32

Photo of a hand holding two Airpod cases shaped like devil fruits, one purple and one red and yellow.

These devil fruit AirPod cases are so well-made! $15

Photo of a wooden coaster with a very detailed carving of the One Piece ship.

These wooden coasters? Perfection. You can also get them as a set of six. $11

Photo of a mug with a One Piece print.

And, of course, if you have coasters, you need…a mug! $20

Photo of a planter shaped like Luffy, the plant is coming out from the top of his hat.

You can find a few different One Piece planters out there, but I take my hat off for this one. $17

Photo of a One Piece skull shaped pin.

I love giving and receiving pins because they’re such non-fuss merch. They take up little space and are easy to move around. I love this one…$8

Photo of a One Piece ship shaped pin.

…and this one. They’re my favourites from the lot I stumbled upon. In fact, this last seller has several great One Piece pins in their shop! $6

Photo of a beige backpack with the One Piece symbol printed on the top flap.

Yes, I gasped when I saw this backpack. $62

Photo of a detailed wood carving of the cover of One Piece's first volume.

To go out with a bang, this rare find: a wooden-carved cover of the manga’s very first issue. $35

If you’re new to One Piece, or if this post has piqued your curiosity, Book Riot has a whole guide about the series that you can read before you start.