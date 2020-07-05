On the Power of THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB: Critical Linking, July 5, 2020

Critical Linking, a daily roundup of the most interesting bookish links from around the web, is sponsored by Book Riot’s TBR giveaway.

“Netflix’s new Baby-Sitters Club series is a total joy. Filled with a delightful young cast, emotional and hilarious writing, and authentic conflict, it’s one of the best shows of the year. Nerdist was lucky enough to chat with Momona Tamada, who brings to life the coolest member of the club, Claudia Kishi. The brilliant young actor shared her own personal connection to the series as well as speaking about the importance of representation and her favorite on-set memories!”



BSC forever.

“I don’t quite know how I feel about winning book of the year; I’m proud of myself, yes, and grateful to the incredible team that helped me get Queenie out of my head and on to the shelves. I’m also sad and confused that I’m the first black AND female author to have won this award since it began. Overall, this win makes me hopeful that although I’m the first, the industry are waking up to the fact that I shouldn’t and won’t be the last.”



Well deserved, and she has a point. It is pretty wild that we’re only now seeing these kinds of firsts in the year 2020.

“Speculative fiction immerses the reader in an alternate universe, hooking us in with a stirring narrative and intricate world-building—or the good stories do, anyways. Along the way, it can also challenge us to take a good look at our own reality, and question with an imaginative, open mind: how can we strive to create social structures that are not focused on white, patriarchal, cisgendered, and capitalist systems of inequity?”



That last part.