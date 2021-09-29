10 October New YA Releases to TBR

Flatiron Books, publisher of Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber From the bestselling author of Caraval, the first book in a new series. For as long as she can remember, Evangeline Fox has believed in true love and happy endings…until she learns that the love of her life will marry another. Desperate to stop the wedding and to heal her wounded heart, Evangeline strikes a deal with the charismatic, but wicked, Prince of Hearts. How far would you go for happily ever after?

Spooky season is upon us, friends! October is my favorite month of the year because I love the beauty of autumn, but I also love a good atmospheric tale. It’s also one of the biggest months for new book releases, which is definitely cause of celebration! There are so many amazing new books coming out in October, there’s no way we could highlight them all. There are some we’re certain you already have on your radars, such as Vespertine by Margaret Rogerson, We Light Up the Sky by Lilliam Rivera, and Why We Fly by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, but here are ten amazing books that should definitely be on your TBR as well! And don’t worry, they aren’t all spooky — we’ve got a nice range of everything from romcom to high fantasy for your to enjoy!

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle When Becca transfers to a new school, she’s certain that making friends will be difficult. But it’s not so — she immediately falls in with a group of girls who let her in on a big secret: they’re werewolves who hunt down boys who take advantage of them and other creeps. As Becca finds herself initiated into the pack, she feels like she belongs. But what happens when the group goes too far, and they begin to disagree about their purpose? This graphic novel debut has already been optioned for film!

Falling Girls by Kayley Krischer Shade and Jadis are best friends…until Shade joins the cheerleading squad and leaves Jadis behind. Jadis tries to do what she can to preserve their relationship, but it gets hard when Shade finds herself drawn to the cheer captain and a trio of the squad’s most popular members. But when a cheerleader dies under mysterious circumstances, Shade begins to question just how far Jadis is willing to go to protect their friendship.

Snake Falls to Earth by Darcie Little Badger Drawing on Lipan Apache storytelling traditions, this is the story of Nina, a Lipan girl who believes in the old stories and is open to possibilities that there is something more. Oli is from a different world of monsters and spirits, and when his best friend falls sick, his world and Nina’s will collide in unexpected and life-changing ways. Already longlisted for the National Book Award, this is sure to be another immersive and unique story from Little Badger.

Any Sign of Life by Rae Carson One day, Paige is on her way to basketball championship, the next she falls sick and finds herself in the hospital, deathly ill and attached to an IV. But when she wakes up, somewhat recovered from her illness, she discovers that everyone else in her town — and maybe even her world — has died. But what caused this apocalypse, and why? And perhaps even more frightening, what’s still out there waiting for Paige?

Jade Fire Gold by June CL Tan Drawing inspiration from wuxia epics, this Xianxia novel is about an orphan and a lost heir to an empire who find their paths crossing in the most unexpected of places. Ahn has magical abilities she doesn’t understand, and with no knowledge of her past, she isn’t sure how to find the answers she seeks. Altan wants nothing more than to reclaim his throne. They sense an opportunity in each other, and embark upon an epic journey that will change their lives forever.

Bad Girls Never Say Die by Jennifer Mathieu Jennifer Mathieu, author of Moxie, retells The Outsiders—but from a female perspective. Set in Houston in the 1960s, Evie is considered one of the bad girls. She wears makeup, drinks, hangs out with boys, and she thinks she understands the rules of her world. But when a “good” girl saves her from a sticky situation, Evie’s worldview is called into question. And in the days that follow, even Evie’s loyalty will be put to the test.

Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood Andromeda is training to be a debtera — someone who exorcises bad spirits from a place. But when her mentor abandons her before she can be officially licensed, she agrees to take on the spirits that haunt Magnus Rorschach’s estate. Even though many debteras have fled from his estate before, Andromeda is determined to do her job. Her future depends on it. But as she learns more about Magnus and his estate, she finds herself developing feelings for him, too — which is inconvenient, as he’s cursed.

Our Way Back to Always by Nina Moreno Lou and Sam used to be neighbors and best friends, until an embarrassing incident in middle school ruptured their friendship. Now about to be seniors, Sam is extroverted with tons of friends and Lou is still the quiet, romantic person she’s always been. Only now she’s under a huge amount of pressure from her family to succeed and get into a good college. When she finds a bucket list she and Sam wrote before their friendship fell apart, she decides to take it on…and by a stroke of fate, Sam decides to tag along.

Little Thieves by Margaret Owen Vanja is the goddaughter of Death and Fortune, always trying to stay one step ahead of them in order to win her life back and be free from anyone influence. She’s made a decent go at it by stealing Princess Gisele’s life and moonlighting as a jewel thief, but when she crosses the wrong god, Vanja is cursed. Now she only has two weeks to break the curse…but that’s far from her only problem. Vanja must pull off the perfect con if she’s to escape with her life intact.

Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre by Brandy Colbert In 1921, a white mob marched into the neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a predominantly Black neighborhood that was thriving and affluent, and they razed it to the ground, killing hundreds of people. This horrifying event is largely overlooked in history, and in this book Colbert looks at how the event unfolded, and why so many have attempted to wipe it away from history.

