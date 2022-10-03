Book Riot Reading the Stars by Book Riot will help you better understand how your zodiac sign shapes your reading life. Publishers Weekly calls Reading the Stars "an ideal gift for bookworms with a celestial bent." Through October 31, enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars with an Obvious State celestial print, notebook, and tote bundle.

Welcome to Book Riot’s October 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! We may be three quarters of the way through the year, but some of 2022’s biggest books are yet to come. Which new October release should you add to your TBR? Let the planets be your guide! Check out your horoscope below for a glimpse at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

Our dastardly dance with Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2nd, but another planetary change is coming at the end of the month to take its place. Mars retrograde will be in effect from October 30 through the beginning of next year. But this one isn’t necessarily all bad! Mars rules ambition, motivation, and energy. That means that when it enters retrograde, all signs will find themselves stepping back from the action and doing a bit of introspective work. The last two months of the year are the perfect time to put your career on the backburner and focus on other aspects of your life in need of attention. But if you have any goals that need to be accomplished before the holidays, focus on them early in October before your energy and priorities shift with Mars.

October 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman (Oct. 18, Henry Holt and Co.) Seek out good vibes, Aries. October promises to be a fulfilling and uplifting month for you, especially if you make time for friends and family activities. Travel may also be in your future, both planned and unexpected. Getting out of your comfort zone can help answer some lingering questions. All of the socializing and adventuring may take a hit on your finances, so spend thoughtfully. Check out Madly, Deeply, a collection of writing by actor Alan Rickman he intended to publish as a memoir before he passed. From his legendary roles on the screen to general insights on life, relationships, politics, and art, it’s a moving glimpse into a beloved icon. Even better, it’s got an introduction by Emma Thompson!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison (Oct. 4, Berkley) Are you ready to get what you want, Taurus? There are things you hope will enter your life this month, but they can’t happen if you aren’t open to them. A shift in your romantic life is ahead — good if you’re ready for it, perhaps bad if you fight the change. Your career is especially demanding in October. Be sure to put energy toward your work goals before Mars enters retrograde on the 30th. Read Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison. Rory will do anything to support her single and pregnant sister, even move back to her detested hometown. After a night at the local bar, Rory hits some kind of large animal with her car. She gets out to investigate and is attacked. Although she survives, she notices some strange changes in herself afterwards, particularly around the full moon. Is embracing the wildness within the answer? Or will it put her loved ones at risk?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Jackal by Erin E. Adams (Oct. 4, Bantam) Feeling scattered, Gemini? You’ve got a lot of competing priorities fighting for your attention this month. You’re used to balancing all the things on your plate, but October might force you to make some choices about what you do and don’t have time for. Taking up a meditation practice can help you decide what matters most. A trip away from home may usher in some good luck, particularly for romance. I recommend Jackal by Erin E. Adams. Liz grew up as one of only a few Black kids in a mostly white Pennsylvania town, and now she’s less than thrilled to be returning as an adult for her best friend’s wedding. When her best friend’s daughter goes missing during the reception, leaving behind an ominously blood splattered piece of fabric, the town starts a frenzied search. But Liz remembers a similarly frightening occurrence from her high school years, and it might be the key to finding out what happened.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Making a Scene by Constance Wu (Oct. 4, Scribner) Be careful when cutting corners, Cancer. You may be in a rush this month, but the planets demand you give full attention to the things that really matter. Family trouble may require your focus. You can’t save your loved ones from all hardship, but you can still be there for them. In your career, October may be the time your work shifts to make you more personally and creatively fulfilled. You should read Making a Scene, a memoir by actress Constance Wu. As a child, Wu was told she was too emotional, too reactive, too much. But then she discovered community theatre, where she learned her emotions were not a weakness but a superpower. In these essays, Wu describes her journey to fame, as well as the sexism and racism that stood in her way and the difficulties of finding her voice in the public eye.

Leo (July 23-August 22) The Stand-Up Groomsman by Jackie Lau (Oct. 25, Berkley) Ready to take a risk, Leo? October wants you to be anything but boring. Now is the time to think about your personal likes and dislikes, not what impresses or pleases others. Pushing yourself at work can lead to a big realization. Your romantic life is entering a period of discovery; trying something new may be just what you need to shake things up. If you’re lost, look for answers in nature. Check out The Stand-Up Groomsman by Jackie Lau. Comedian Melvin Lee and finance professional Vivian Liao met once before, and it went horribly. But now their best friends are getting married, and they’ve got to play nice if they want to help their friends have the wedding of their dreams. As they butt heads again and again as maid of honor and best man, they start to realize opposites really do attract.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) The Storyteller’s Death by Ann Dávila Cardinal (Oct. 4, Sourcebooks) A breakthrough is ahead, Virgo. Your talents and skills are finally lining up with your goals, clearing the path for advancement. You’ve been working hard to strike a balance between your business and personal life as well, and October will see you find that sweet spot. If you’re looking for love, you may even find some time to meet someone new. A little romance may lead to surprising self-discoveries. Read The Storyteller’s Death by Ann Dávila Cardinal. Isla’s life changed dramatically after her father died, when her mother was consumed by grief and Isla was sent to stay with family in Puerto Rico. Isla learns from her grandmother that she comes from a line of cuentistas, family storytellers. And after seeing the stories of her dead relatives play out before her eyes, Isla figures out that she’s a cuentista too.

Libra (September 23-October 22) When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar (Oct. 18, One World) Relationships are everything this month, Libra. You prefer to be on the giving side of those relationships, doing whatever you can to help and support the people in your life. But in October, it’s time to let all the energy you’ve put into others come back to you. You’re in for some good times and great memories with loved ones. Unexpected money may be coming your way too, so treat yourself! I recommend When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar. Three Muslim American sisters’ lives are upended when their parents die and they are left to raise themselves. The oldest struggles to live her own life while taking responsibility for her younger siblings; the middle clashes with both sisters as she tries to cling to her idea of family; the youngest grapples with gender identity and her public and private self. It’s a beautifully written story of building new bonds through tragedy and grief.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Poster Girl by Veronica Roth (Oct. 18, William Morrow & Company) Keep it moving, Scorpio. You hate sitting still, and the planets are on the same page. October is the time to try new things, meet new people, and travel to new places. These experiences will provide inspiration for quieter months ahead. If anyone in your life doubts you, let that negative energy motivate you to bring your dreams to fruition. Your haters have always been your best motivators! You should read the dystopian mystery Poster Girl by Veronica Roth. Sonya Kantor has a famous face once associated with a repressive regime that enforced strict surveillance laws. But that regime fell a decade ago, and Sonya has been imprisoned with the rest of the group since then. Now, she’s offered an opportunity: she can be released if she helps find a missing girl kidnapped by her former leaders.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky (Oct. 4, Sourcebooks Casablanca) You’re not an island, Sagittarius. As much as you like to think you can do everything alone, the planets are positioned to remind you that you need people. In your job, playing well with others is especially crucial this month. Family and friends need your help and attention. You’ll find that being there for the people you love isn’t at odds with being independent and in control. Check out You’re a Mean One, Matthew Prince by Timothy Janovsky. After a PR nightmare, spoiled rich kid Matthew Prince is sent to hide in his grandparents’ small town. Even worse, he’s forced to share space with Hector Martinez, a local who is decidedly unimpressed by Matthew’s charisma and good looks. Matthew jumps at the chance to coordinate a charity gala — for the brownie points, obviously — but his selfish good deed might just awaken some of his hidden holiday spirit.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) You Are Home by Catana Chetwynd (Oct. 4, Andrews McMeel) Mark incremental success, Capricorn. You have a tendency to always look three steps ahead. The planets want you to recognize what you’ve achieved before you focus on the next thing. The upcoming Mars retrograde is the time to pause and celebrate your accomplishments. In love, appreciate where you are instead of trying to push your relationship toward where you think it should be. I recommend You Are Home, a graphic novel by Catana Chetwynd. These relatable comics about the artist and her partner’s relationship are heartwarming, adorable, and playful. From jointly admiring their dog to figuring out where to order dinner from, Chetwynd finds joy and meaning in the little moments of love.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Oct. 4, Penguin Press) Be honest with yourself, Aquarius. Your idealism is a gift, but this month, the planets want you to take a hard look at yourself and what you need to move forward. Who do you need in your corner to achieve your goals? How can you win them over? It’s also a good time to focus on your mental health and physical wellness. Deep conversations with family and trusted advisors may provide needed clarity. Read Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng. Twelve-year-old Bird has limited memories of his mother, a Chinese American poet who went missing three years ago. But he’s not the only person wondering what happened to a loved one after a law was passed encouraging Americans to report their neighbors for “unpatriotic ideals,” particularly people of Asian descent. When Bird receives a curious drawing he believes is from his mother, he goes on a dangerous journey to find her.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Savor: A Chef’s Hunger for More by Fatima Ali with Tarajia Morrell (Oct. 11, Ballantine Books) Your eyes are wide open, Pisces. The planets are aligned to show you all the pieces of the puzzle. You can see clearly where you are and how to get where you’d like to be. You’ve also got superhuman perception of other people’s intentions and emotions this month. You decide how you use that information. Lots of travel may be ahead for you, but beware of complications later in the month. Check out Savor by Fatima Ali with Tarajia Morrell. Pakistani chef (and Top Chef fan favorite) Fatima Ali’s star was only beginning to rise when she was given a terminal cancer diagnosis. She was determined to complete her bucket list in her last year, traveling the world and eating all the delicious food she’d always dreamed of trying. In this memoir co-written by Ali, her mother, and writer Tarajia Morrell, we hear her life story, her passion for food, and her tragic end at the age of 29.

Thanks for joining us for your October 2022 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your July, August, and September horoscopes and book recommendations!