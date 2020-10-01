Welcome to Book Riot’s October 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! With tons of enticing new books hitting shelves this month, where should you start? Let the stars be your guide! Find your October horoscope below, paired with a newly released book you’re sure to love.

BE YE WARNED: Mercury enters retrograde on October 13 and stays there until November 3, which means trouble in technology, communication, travel, and more. As I always stay, the best way to avoid Mercury retrograde chaos is by staying home with a good book.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Aries knows what makes people tick this month. Your emotional IQ is at an all-time high, increasing your perceptiveness when it comes to others’ feelings and motivations. You can use that power for good or evil; be wise in your social dealings. Trouble at work may cause frustrations in October. Team building can be an asset, so put those social skills to work. You might enjoy Make Me Rain: Poems & Prose (October 20, William Morrow) by legendary poet Nikki Giovanni. This new collection combines the deeply personal with an examination of social injustice. From love poems to her heritage to indictments of systemic racism, Giovanni’s poetry feeds the soul.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’ve got your ducks in a row, Taurus. Your organizational skills are strong in October, making it a great time to conquer big projects at home and at work. A little home improvement may do wonders for your attitude. The stars indicate big achievements in your professional life, perhaps leading to a promotion or new opportunity. Make room for romance, too; love is in the air for Taurus. Check out Simmer Down (October 13, Berkley) by Sarah Smith. Nikki took a big risk by quitting her job and moving to Maui to help her mom run a Filipino food truck. But when British food truck owner Callum sets up shop right next to her perfect beachside spot and starts taking her customers, things get heated—in their food trucks, their professional competition, and the sparks between them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) What do you really want, Gemini? The stars give you big insight into your true self in October. Spend some time thinking about what fulfills and inspires you. Creative pursuits will be fruitful this month, especially in a medium that is new to you. It’s also a great time for romance. Passion is high, and relationships new and old will be strengthened by the personal journey you’re experiencing. Read Memorial (October 27, Riverhead) by Bryan Washington. Daycare teacher Benson and chef Mike have been in a relationship for several years. But while things started strong, life in their one-bedroom Houston apartment has become strained. A series of difficult personal events make it clear that their relationship may not be the same it once was, but perhaps it can become something new.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Cancer thrives off of social interactions this month. October will be full of joyful time with family and celebratory occasions with friends. These events may also lead to new romantic relationships for single Cancers. Your intuition is strong, which may help you in social situations and in your finances. Watch for a surprise windfall in the second half of the month. Good things are ahead! I recommend Magic Lessons (October 6, Simon Schuster) by Alice Hoffman. In Hoffman’s Practical Magic and Rules of Magic, we see the consequences of a centuries old curse on the Owens family witches. In this prequel, Hoffman takes us back to the origin of the curse in 1600s Salem during the witch trials. Young witch Maria arrives in Salem with a baby in tow to seek her destiny—and change the destiny of her descendants for years to come.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Don’t rock the boat this month, Leo. You will face many delicate situations in October, and a wrong move could have lasting consequences. Avoid starting arguments with romantic partners or family. Professional challenges require a thoughtful approach, and bad financial decisions could have lingering effects. The good news? The stars show it’s a great time to learn something new. Check out American Cheese: An Indulgent Odyssey Through the Artisan Cheese World (October 6, Harper Perennial) by Joe Berkowitz. Berkowitz always considered himself a cheese lover, but after a life-changing experience at an artisan cheese shop, he realized he had much to learn. This book shares what he learned after a year of exploring the ins and outs of the artisan cheese world, from underground cheese caves in Paris to the mountains of Gruyere, all the way to the World Cheese Awards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) You care about the details, Virgo. And when situations become complicated this month, you know exactly how to break them down and find the root of the problem. That will serve you well, particularly in your career. Your ability to fix any situation may also lead you to gain some new admirers. Finances may be tricky in October; you can always find a way, even when money is tight. You might enjoy Phoenix Extravagant (October 20, Solaris) by Yoon Ha Lee. Artist Jebi stays away from politics in their creations. But when Jebi is hired to paint the Razanei government’s automaton soldiers, they can’t unsee the horrible secrets behind the violent regime. Can they use their art and their voice to fight back?

Libra (September 23-October 22) Happy Birthday, Libra! You’ve got charisma through the roof this month, making others want to join your team. That will be a big help in your professional life, and your positive attitude can bring your family closer as well. Romantic prospects are strong in October; the return of an old flame may throw you into an unexpected love triangle. Don’t let your charm get you into a sticky situation! I recommend Blazewrath Games (October 6, Page Street Kids) by Amparo Ortiz. Sixteen countries are preparing for an epic dragon relay world cup. Lana Torres lands a spot on Puerto Rico’s first ever team to join the cup. But before she can compete, she learns of an international conspiracy burning down dragon sanctuaries. Stopping those responsible may prove even more dangerous than the competition itself.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Do you have to do everything yourself Scorpio? Unfortunately, the answer this month is yes. In both your family life and in your career, nothing gets done unless you make it happen. You have trouble trusting others, so this isn’t unfamiliar, but it can be exhausting. Look for relief by focusing on spiritual and creative endeavors. Remember that the world is bigger than you and this too shall pass. Read The Searcher (October 6, Viking) by Tana French. When Cal moved to a remote Irish village, his only hope was to leave his life as a detective behind and enjoy some peace. But then a local boy comes to him asking for help finding his missing brother, a mystery no one in town cares to solve. Despite Cal’s intentions, he knows he must help the boy and return to his roots.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) While October brings challenges for Sagittarius, you’ve got what it takes to overcome them. You may have to get your hands dirty, though. Family disagreements will require you to play mediator. Taking the bull by the horns at work will attract positive attention, possibly even leading to a new opportunity. When it comes to love, caution is key. Looks may be deceiving in October. Check out Black Sun (October 13, Saga Press), the first in a new high fantasy series by Rebecca Roanhorse. When winter solstice and a rare solar eclipse coincide, a tale of destiny, prophecy, and magic unfurls. A traveler with the power to sooth waters with song travels the seas to deliver a seemingly harmless passenger to pre-Columbus America, but his arrival means the world will never be the same.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Capricorn has some relationships in need of tending this month. Romantic relationships are rocky; a special date or trip may be just what you need to turn things around. Family ties are also tense in October. Your natural leadership skills may come in handy, but only if you lead with understanding and good will. Your career has big opportunities for growth, so watch for the right time to leap. I recommend Leave the World Behind (October 6, Ecco) by Rumaan Alam. A white family of four rents a home for a vacation on Long Island. But when a strange blackout strikes New York, taking down TV, internet, and cell service, the Black couple who owns the home arrives in a panic to seek safety. The two families shelter together as they try to learn how to stay safe, but in the face of an emergency, can you really trust anyone?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Enjoy the ride for now, Aquarius. You have little control over your circumstances this month. There’s a lot being thrown at you, and sometimes all you can do is catch or duck. But that doesn’t mean you can’t learn from it. Flexibility and a good attitude will take you a long way. Relaxation and meditation may prove especially enlightening in October, so make time to focus on you. You might enjoy Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema (October 20, Hachette Books) by Lindy West. This hilarious, sharp collection of film reviews takes a fresh look at cinematic classics from The Lion King to Top Gun to The Notebook and more. West explores what we learn from our favorite films and what doesn’t quite stand the test of time.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) You’re feeling a little selfish this month, Pisces. This may feel out of character, as you tend to be an emotional caretaker to your loved ones, placing their needs above your own. But sometimes you’ve got to put yourself first. Your self-interest may prove beneficial at work, as you push for your own advancement. It may, however, cause some tension with loved ones. Avoid confrontation until next month. Read Earthlings (October 6, Grove Press) by Sayaka Murata, translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori. Natsuki had a strange and magical childhood exploring the mountains of Nagano with her cousin Yuu. But then terrible things happened to her, setting her life on a strange path no matter how hard she tries to act normal. As her past haunts her, she flees the suburbs to reunite with Yuu in the mountains in what becomes a dark, twisted fairytale.

