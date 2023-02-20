a photo of a person holding a stack of books
News

Hundreds of People Showed Up to the Grand Opening of Octavia’s Bookshelf

Octavia’s Bookshelf owner Nikki High had hoped that the opening of her new bookstore focusing on books by Black, Indigenous, and people of color authors would be attended by 20-30 people. Instead, by the time the doors opened February 18th, there were hundreds of people lined up for ten blocks to get in. 300 people showed up for opening day, including author Terry McMillan.

Nikki High was moved to tears by the turnout.

@octaviasbookshelf

There aren’t enough words in the entire bookstore to describe what today meant to me. Thank you, thank you, thank you. • NOW OPEN 10am – 7pm DAILY! • 😭🙏🏿✊🏾📚#octaviasbookshelf #blackownedbusiness #womanownedbusiness #booktok #bipocbooktok #bipocbooks #bipocauthors #blackgirlmagic #youcandohardthings #pasadena #pasadenacalifornia

♬ Lift Me Up – From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Rihanna

After her grandmother passed away, Nikki High quit her corporate job to open her dream bookstore. Her GoFundMe attracted national attention and raised over $20,000 to help make this dream a reality. If opening day is any indication, this is a business the community is eager to support.

Octavia’s Bookshelf is named after the famous Black sci-fi author Octavia Butler, who lived in Pasadena. It’s located at 1361 N. Hill Ave and is open 10 am to 7 pm every day. It also has a Bookshop.org storefront for online shopping. You can also follow the bookstore on Instagram and TikTok.

You can read more about this story at the Pasadena Star-News.

