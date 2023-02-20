Hundreds of People Showed Up to the Grand Opening of Octavia’s Bookshelf
Octavia’s Bookshelf owner Nikki High had hoped that the opening of her new bookstore focusing on books by Black, Indigenous, and people of color authors would be attended by 20-30 people. Instead, by the time the doors opened February 18th, there were hundreds of people lined up for ten blocks to get in. 300 people showed up for opening day, including author Terry McMillan.
Nikki High was moved to tears by the turnout.
After her grandmother passed away, Nikki High quit her corporate job to open her dream bookstore. Her GoFundMe attracted national attention and raised over $20,000 to help make this dream a reality. If opening day is any indication, this is a business the community is eager to support.
Octavia’s Bookshelf is named after the famous Black sci-fi author Octavia Butler, who lived in Pasadena. It’s located at 1361 N. Hill Ave and is open 10 am to 7 pm every day. It also has a Bookshop.org storefront for online shopping. You can also follow the bookstore on Instagram and TikTok.
You can read more about this story at the Pasadena Star-News.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
