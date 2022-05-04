obi wan kenobi show promo poster
Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Released on Star Wars Day Teases Major Character’s Appearance

May the 4th be with you. And the trailers, since Disney has released a full trailer and poster for the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi to celebrate Star Wars Day.

With a TV age-rating of 9+, the show has the lowest age-rating so far of any Disney Star Wars show. It will follow Obi-Wan as he tries to watch over a young Luke Skywalker after the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the empire.

Obi-Wan Kenobi poster
source: @obiwankenobi on Twitter

The intense trailer shows enemy storm troopers and Inquisitors as they lord over civilians and search for Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor. Meanwhile, a seriously toned voice says “They’re coming. Stay hidden. Or we will not survive.”

Inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram from The Queen’s Gambit, shows what may be a personal interest in capturing the last of the Jedi as she yells “You can’t run, Obi-Wan!”

The end of the trailer shows a concerned Kenobi’s face as we hear the familiar breathing of Darth Vader.

The miniseries begins on May 27th on Disney+ and will have six episodes.

