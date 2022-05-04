Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Released on Star Wars Day Teases Major Character’s Appearance

May the 4th be with you. And the trailers, since Disney has released a full trailer and poster for the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi to celebrate Star Wars Day.

With a TV age-rating of 9+, the show has the lowest age-rating so far of any Disney Star Wars show. It will follow Obi-Wan as he tries to watch over a young Luke Skywalker after the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the empire.