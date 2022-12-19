The Most Borrowed Books from New York Public Library in 2022

We’ve seen a lot of discussion in the past few months of the best books of the year as well as the bestselling books of the year. But what about the most borrowed books of the year? New York City’s libraries have released their lists of the most borrowed books for adults, teens, and children in all three systems: Queens, the Bronx, and New York City.

Here are the most-borrowed adult books from New York Public Library, including the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island.