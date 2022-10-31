November YA Releases For Your TBR

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to November, YA readers! It feels hard to believe that we are in the home stretch of the year, but here we are! The nights are getting longer, the days are getting cooler, and it’s the perfect time of the year to stay home and curl up with a great book. After the amazing avalanche of new fall releases we’re starting to see the pace slow down a little bit, and as usual Thanksgiving week is a light one for new releases, but we still have some incredible books to look forward to. From new books from some of the biggest names in YA (hello, Angie Thomas, Dhonielle Clayton, Holly Jackson, and Marissa Meyer!) to highly anticipated reads from fan favorites, from long-awaited sequels to exciting new debuts, we have tons of amazing books to look forward to!

These books are perfect for your cozy winter reading, and a couple are even holiday themed, so make sure you get them on your library reserve lists and holiday wish lists! Then grab a hot beverage, your coziest PJs, and a comfy blanket and get ready for the perfect November reading experience.

Sugaring Off by Gillian French (November 1) Owl has grown up on her aunt and uncle’s maple sugar farm, and she feels at ease in the nature she loves. No one talks about the accident that resulted in her partial deafness and her father’s imprisonment. But when Cody, a mysterious young man, is hired to help with the sugaring off, they find themselves falling in love. When Owl’s father gets a release date and a murder shakes their town, Owl finds herself forced to reckon with the tragedy of the past and the secrets of the present.

How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow (November 1) Pitched as a “sapphic Jewish twist” on the Christmas romcom, this book is about Shani, who keeps running into May, figuratively and literally. She’s supposed to be focusing on her internship, but she can’t get over her break up. Perhaps May can offer a fresh start and new romance…even if it is just for a season.

The Ones We Burn by Rebecca Mix (November 1) Ranka is a witch who has been chosen to be given in marriage to a human prince, but she has the secret mission to kill him. When she meets him, she discovers that he is terrified of her, and doesn’t even want to be king…and Ranka finds herself dealing instead with his sister, the smart and deadly Aramis. Aramis offers Ranka an alliance when witches start turning up dead, and soon Ranka finds herself dangerously close to her enemy…

Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon (November 8) Set in Atlanta during a rare snowstorm, this novel written by the authors who brought you Blackout is about 12 teens who must come together to help a friend pull off an epic apology, and it’s sure to be as heartwarming as it is fun!

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn (November 8) In this sequel to Legendborn, Bree has learned that there is far more to her mother’s death than she first thought and uncovered a magical and legendary power. Now she finds herself caught between two forces as a war is brewing and the boy Bree has fallen for has been kidnapped. And it’s going to be up to Bree to rescue him, before it’s too late.

Cursed by Marissa Meyer (November 8) In this sequel to Gilded, Serilda finds herself trapped in a dangerous game of make believe in Adalheid Castle, playing right into the hands of the Erlking, who is bent on vengeance. She must find a way to break the spells tying her to this place if she’s got any hope of escaping and finding a happily ever after.

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter (November 15) Emilie Hornby has had an awful Valentine’s Day, but when she escapes to her grandmother’s house and falls asleep that night, she’s really confused when she wakes up in her own bed…and it’s Valentine’s Day again. Now she has to watch her boyfriend cheat on her on an endless loop, and she keeps running into a mysterious boy who shows up at the most inconvenient times. How many do-overs can Emilie get before she figures out how to take control of her life?

We Deserve Monuments by Jas Hammonds (November 29) When Avery is relocated to her terminally ill grandmother’s home her senior year, she couldn’t be more upset about the situation. The tension between her mother and grandmother is toxic, and no one will speak of the past…so Avery turns to her captivating neighbor Simone and to Jade, whose mom’s murder remains unsolved. But as their friendship deepens and more secrets are revealed, Avery must decide how far she’s willing to dig into a painful past.

House of Yesterday by Deeba Zargarpur (November 29) Sara is struggling to deal with her parents’ impending divorce, and her beloved grandmother has become a shadow of who she once was. She throws herself into her mother’s latest renovation project, only to discover secrets that only her grandmother can help her make sense of…and some shocking revelations about her family history.

A Wilderness of Stars by Shea Ernshaw (November 29) Astronomy and magic collide in this new fantasy about Vega, who lives safely tucked in her valley. But when she sees an omen in the night sky that she can’t ignore, she ventures outside the valley. Outside she finds sickness and death, but she can also read the night sky and find a cure…if only she can find the right people who will help keep her safe until she can unravel the secrets of the stars…

Belittled Women by Amanda Sellet (November 29) Jo has had it up to here with Little Women. Her mom is obsessed, and she and her two sisters share names with the famed Little Women, in addition to reenacting scenes from the book in their rambling New England home. But when a journalist shows up with his son in tow to document the whole experience…and when Jo inadvertently reveals her true feelings about the family business, she finds herself in hot water.

Five Survive by Holly Jackson (November 29) Red is on a road trip with her brother and best friends, the ideal spring break trip. But when their RV breaks down in an isolated location it becomes clear this was planned…and that one of them has a deadly plan. Someone won’t survive this night, but which one of them is the killer?

