Welcome to Book Riot’s November 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! If you’re like me, you’re starting to wonder how you’ll wrap up your year of reading. It’s not too late to fit in a few more new releases. But which new November book should you add to your TBR? Let the planets be your guide! Check out your horoscope below for a look at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.

This month marks five years that I’ve been writing horoscopes and book recommendations for Book Riot, and that fact has me feeling all grateful and weepy. But maybe that’s the impending lunar eclipse on November 8 making me notice how everything always comes back around. Astrologically speaking, eclipses tend to bring about a period of clarity for your path forward or a clearer perspective on any issues you’ve been facing. Step outside to take a look at that full moon eclipse on November 8, especially if you’ve got a clear view of it on the West coast of North America or on the opposite side of the Pacific. Bring any big life questions with you, and you might just find the answers you’ve been seeking.

November 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse (Nov. 15, Saga Press) Is there something you need to set right, Aries? The end of the year is sneaking up on you, and the stars are pushing you to address your problems rather than sweeping them under the rug. A rocky relationship may be in need of some attention. Perhaps it’s time to return to a project you put on the backburner. Loose ends from past months may trip you up in the future if you ignore them now. Check out Tread of Angels by Rebecca Roanhorse. In an alternate 19th century American West, the town of Goetia is a prospecting center for a strange new element that’s leading to big technological advancements. But Goetian society is strictly divided by class, and two sisters raised in very different circumstances must overcome their differences when one is accused of murder.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Small Game by Blair Braverman (Nov. 1, Ecco Press) Be cognizant of the company you keep, Taurus. You aren’t often susceptible to others’ opinions, but this month finds you especially vulnerable to outside influence. Beware of advice from untrusted sources. On the flip side, people may be looking to you as a mentor in November. You have great power to set an example. Time spent guiding others may karmically return to you sooner than you think. You should read Small Game, a new novel by adventurer and dogsledder Blair Braverman. Wilderness survival teacher Mara has long been acquainted with the dangers of the wild. When she’s cast on a reality show where she can win big prize money for surviving six weeks in the Northern wild, she’s more equipped for the challenge than most of her five teammates. But when tragedy strikes during the game, they don’t know if it’s part of the show or a terrible accident that puts them all at risk.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson (Nov. 8, Ecco) Your thoughts have great power, Gemini. Curiosity and creativity are two of your most impactful gifts. But letting your mind go down dark and dangerous paths won’t just impact your November, but also those around you. You can’t control every passing idea, but you can control what you act on. Meditation can be especially useful for you this month, or a trip away from home may change your perspective. Read Now is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson. Two lonely teenagers — aspiring writer Frankie and aspiring artist Zeke — find creative inspiration and a romantic spark together over a summer in a small Tennessee town. Together, they craft an eye-catching poster and decide to post it around town. But a harmless act snowballs into something much larger that will continue to impact their lives for decades to come.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Jasmine Zumideh Needs a Win by Susan Azim Boyer (Nov. 1, Wednesday Books) Put yourself first this month, Cancer. You prioritize caring for your family and loved ones, but you can’t let your own tank run empty. It’s okay to accept care from others. At work, it may be time to demand some recognition for your contributions. Even if it feels awkward, being overlooked will hurt your career in the long run. Consider returning to an old hobby or relaxing activity to replenish your spirit. I recommend Jasmine Zumideh Needs a Win by Susan Azim Boyer. In a 1979 California suburb, Jasmine is a senior in high school with big dreams of going to NYU to become a journalist. Listing herself as Senior Class President-Elect on her NYU application ahead of the election seemed like a good idea at the time; all she has to do was clench the win. But then Iran makes international news, and her competitor’s anti-Iranian campaign against her makes trouble abroad Jasmine’s problem too.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Better than Fiction by Alexa Martin (Nov. 8, Berkley Books) It’s time to make a change, Leo. You’ve come round the bend of a difficult period, and things are looking brighter ahead. Now is the time to decide what you really want and what you’re willing to do to get it. Career changes for Leo are auspicious in November, and better financial security might come with it. Make your decision based on what you’ve learned from the universe in recent months. Check out Better than Fiction by Alexa Martin. Inheriting a bookstore may be someone’s dream, but it definitely isn’t a dream for book hater Drew Young when her grandmother dies and she’s left in charge of her store The Book Nook. Bestselling author Jasper Williams sees an opportunity when he meets Drew at a book signing: if she shows him around Denver to research his next book, he’ll convince her there’s magic in reading.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake (Nov. 22, Berkley Books) Pay attention to the signs, Virgo. The planets are pushing you toward something better, but you must open yourself up to receive the message. You deserve the good things coming to you. It may be time to let go of some of the negative forces in your life to make room for the positive. November may also require you to speak up on behalf of someone who can’t speak for themself. You should read Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail by Ashley Herring Blake. Astrid’s life was upturned when she ended her engagement a year ago. Romance is the last thing on her mind when she gets a job remodeling an old inn for a reality TV show. But when sparks fly during her disagreements with the lead carpenter, Astrid realizes her love life and the inn may both be getting a much-needed revamp.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years by Joy Harjo (Nov. 1, W.W. Norton & Company) Ready for some soul searching, Libra? Life circumstances will lead you to important introspective work in November. Although trusted mentors may have helpful advice, beware of letting others take control of your big decisions. Romance is fortuitous this month, especially if you’re honest with yourself and partners about your needs. New love may be found while traveling. I recommend Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light, a poetry collection by former U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo. These poems taken from half a century of Harjo’s work show the powerful words and moving themes that have made her an unforgettable voice in the world of poetry. Even better, it includes an introduction by Sandra Cisneros, Harjo’s notes on inspirations for various poems, and a reflection on what her poems reveal about the current world.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) White Horse by Erika T. Wurth (Nov. 1, Flatiron Books) Don’t give up now, Scorpio. A finish line is just around the corner, but taking a shortcut could foil everything. You’ve always known how to keep your eye on the prize, and the planets will remind you of that power in November. A journey away from home may bring a fresh perspective. It could even highlight a new job opportunity. In love, don’t let suspicions ruin a good thing. Trust is key! Check out White Horse by Erika T. Wurth. The last thing Kari wants is to deal with her ghosts; she’d much rather hang out at the local bar or listen to heavy metal. But when a cousin gives her a bracelet that belonged to Kari’s murdered mother, her mother’s actual ghost is conjured, along with a dark creature that won’t stop hunting Kari until she uncovers the her family’s darkest secrets.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Saha by Cho Nam-Joo, translated by Jamie Chang (Nov. 1, Liveright) You’ve got the vision, Sagittarius. Even if others question your decisions this month, trust your instincts and rely on what you’ve learned in past experiences. Your work may require you to take the reins in a difficult situation. Clear communication can help you lead effectively, especially if disagreements seem insurmountable. Finances are strong in November; treat yourself or a loved one accordingly. Read Saha by Cho Nam-Joo. In this dystopian sci-fi, former fishing village Town has been taken over by a large conglomerate and now has every luxury. Only those with “valuable skills and assets” are considered true citizens. Just outside of Town lie the Saha Estates, where those considered disposable are left to live without electricity or basic necessities. Saha tells the stories of those who live in the shadow of Town, fighting for their own futures.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama (Nov. 15, Crown) Trust the process, Capricorn. You’ve got less control over your circumstances than you prefer this month. But while you can’t direct every situation, you can be intentional with your own actions. Details can make all the difference in November. Pay close attention so they don’t trip you up. It may be time to set things right with an estranged member of your family ahead of the holidays. I recommend The Light We Carry by fellow Capricorn Michelle Obama. Through a combination of stories and heartfelt advice, Obama discusses finding optimism, hope, and strength in an increasingly unstable feeling world. Not only is her writing life affirming and empowering, it also provides concrete tips for building your support network, dealing with self-doubt, navigating interpersonal disagreements, and more.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi (Nov. 1, Ecco Books) It’s time to step up, Aquarius. Some might accuse you of being flighty, but November is the time to prove them wrong and commit to what matters to you most. At work, taking the lead in a challenging situation can change how your colleagues see you. The planets may push you to take on a new educational endeavor. Your family is blessed this month, so look for time with relatives to recharge. Read new poetry collection The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On by Franny Choi. Set around past, present, and future apocalyptic moments, it explores dystopian themes and fear. But even more, these poems explore togetherness, strength, responsibility, and hope when everything feels hopeless.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun (Nov. 1, Atria Books) What loose ends do you want to tie up before the end of the year, Pisces? The planets are pressuring you to set things right in your relationships, as well as in how you treat yourself. You may need to call on your loved ones for help and support in November. They want to be there for you when you need them. If you make room, important new people may soon enter your life. You should read Kiss Her Once for Me by Alison Cochrun. After getting fired from her job as an animator, Ellie is barely scraping by working at a coffee shop. The shop’s landlord Andrew makes a drunken offer of a marriage of convenience so he can get his inheritance. But things get complicated when Ellie meets Andrew’s family and realizes she might be in love with his sister.

