Welcome to Book Riot’s November 2021 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Lists of best books of the year may already be making headlines. But some amazing titles are still coming in the next two months, especially as release dates have been pushed due to supply chain issues. Which new book should you read this month? Let the planets be your guide! Find your November horoscope below, paired with a newly released book perfect for your sign.

But first, let’s chat about what the Leonids meteor shower means for you. Each November, Earth passes through the meteoroids left in the trail of the Temple-Tuttle comet. The Leonids meteor shower will be most visible this year during November 17–18. Astrologically speaking, meteor showers represent elements of your past affecting your present, or the past coming back to haunt you. Meteor showers are made up of glass, ice, and dust particles left behind by comets and now left floating in space. Don’t be surprised if some of your own metaphorical troublesome dust from the past revisits you in November.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson (November 2, Forever) Are you ready to take the leap, Aries? Thanks to a powerful combination of bravery and intuition, November holds big things for you. You know how to follow your gut, and although that sometimes leads you to trouble, you can trust it this month. Your social network holds great opportunities for you, both in reaching your goals and perhaps also in new romance. You should read How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson. Bethany has long been in love with Keanu Reeves from afar. But when she finds out he’s engaged, she knows it’s her last chance to confess her love IRL. She convinces her best friend Truman to join her on a wild ride across the country to find Keanu. But could it be that true love was riding shotgun all along?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The How: Notes on the Great Work of Meeting Yourself by Yrsa Daley-Ward (November 2, Penguin Books) Do you get déjà vu, Taurus? Everything is coming back around for you in November. Some of this may be good — reconnecting with old friends, engaging in old hobbies — but other parts may not be so fun. Lessons you failed to learn in the past may become apparent, and prior health problems may arise. It’s an auspicious time for learning and personal growth, so let it make you stronger. Read The How by poet and author Yrsa Daley-Ward. Through a combination of lyrical prose and poetry, Daley-Ward encourages readers to peel back the layers we’ve built up based on societal expectations and get to know the real, unique, hidden person beneath. Although this is difficult work, Daley-Ward’s beautiful writing shows how important and inspiring it can be as well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Noor by Nnedi Okorafor (November 9, Daw Books) Gemini will soon find a fork in the road. Unfortunately, neither path seems easy. Indecisiveness will put you in a sour mood, and health troubles will take a further toll on your energy. Rely on loved ones for support. Overcoming obstacles in the first half of the month will make for a better second half. Focus on your mental health and personal growth for a better end to November. I recommend Noor by Nnedi Okorafor. Anwuli Okwudili was born with a disability and later experienced a terrible car crash. As a result, she lives with a variety of biotechnological enhancements. After being attacked in a market, she finds herself villainized by the public and goes on the run, where she meets a man with a similar story who joins her on her search for a safe place.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Just Haven’t Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens (November 9, G.P. Putnam’s Sons) Don’t get stuck in the past, Cancer. You tend toward the overly nostalgic, but keep your head in the now during November. You’ll have a chance to take a big leap. Don’t be afraid to embrace it. Family time will be especially valuable this month, both for refilling your batteries and new inspiration. In love, don’t let a bad mood affect your perception of a potential new partner. Check out Just Haven’t Met You Yet by Sophie Cousens. Laura writes a popular “How Did You Meet?” column in Love Life magazine. But even though she spends a lot of time talking about meet-cutes, she’s yet to have her own. On a trip to visit the island where her parents fell in love, she thinks she might have finally found the one — or at least his suitcase. Now, if only she can find the owner.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti (November 30, Grand Central Publishing) Buckle your seatbelt, Leo. You’re in for a ride this month. Things are moving very quickly for you as the year comes to an end. At work, you’re speeding toward your goals. Excitement in your love life adds to the fun. But there may also be some bumps in the road, particularly in finances and in drama at home. Don’t get so wrapped up in projects that you ignore voices of reason. I recommend Dava Shastri’s Last Day by Kirthana Ramisetti. As one of the world’s wealthiest women and a noted philanthropist, Dava Shastri is used to the public’s admiration. That’s why, when she gets a terminal diagnosis, she decides to leak news of her death a little early to see how she’s mourned. But her plan backfires when two of her deepest secrets are brought to light.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams (November 2, Berkley) Go easy on yourself, Virgo. You work hard creating and executing foolproof plans. But in November, you may find yourself off script. Don’t panic; look to people you trust to help you stay on track. Surprises in romance will have you equally confused, but you may find yourself enjoying the unexpected. Take some time off, because you’ll need the energy next month. You should read The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams. Britta sees her assignment investigating a new body positive fitness app as the way to finally get a full-time job writing for a lifestyle website. CEO of the FitMe app Wes is trying to reconnect with his roots by taking on his first personal training client in a long time. When Wes starts training Britta, they have an instant friendship that grows into something more. But will falling for each other threaten both of their credibility at work?

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The Singles Table by Sara Desai (November 16, Berkley) Good things are ahead for Libra this month. They just may not be what you expect. Despite your determination, goals at work are out of reach, and money may be tight. But with a little creativity and an open mind, there are wins ahead for you. Difficulties may be overcome with some of your signature charm. Avoid arguments with family and significant others; you won’t come out on top. Read The Singles Table by Sara Desai. Determinedly single lawyer Zara Patel and security specialist to the stars Jay Donovan are polar opposites, but they keep finding themselves stuck together at the singles tables through a long, busy wedding season. They strike a deal: Zara will help Jay find love if Jay will introduce Zara to his celebrity clients. But could Jay’s true love be closer than he thought?

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The After Party by A.C. Arthur (November 16, Montlake) Scorpio is on an emotional rollercoaster in November. The month ahead will be thrilling, frustrating, and anything but boring. Be careful of your attitude, as a short fuse could make bad situations worse. Travel could prove especially fruitful, both in business and expanding your mind. Your love life will benefit from placing trust in someone else and trying something new. Check out The After Party by A.C. Arthur. ​​Venus, Draya, and Jackie are coworkers without much in common besides their shared hatred of their boss, Rufus. But after they bond at an office holiday party, Rufus turns up in a pool of blood and they must team up to avoid suspicions from the cops.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (November 9, Harper) You’re on your own, Sagittarius. November finds you feeling misunderstood. That’s alright, because you prefer going against the grain. But it may make for conflict with family and colleagues who don’t get what you’re going for. These disagreements can hold up your plans, but you can still succeed with a little determination. Confusion clears up in the last week of the month. Read The Sentence by Louise Erdrich. On All Souls Day in 2019 in a Minneapolis bookstore, the store’s most annoying customer dies, but her spirit isn’t ready to leave. Tookie, a new employee who spent years reading voraciously to survive incarceration, spends a year trying to solve the customer’s mysterious death while also reckoning with a pandemic, a social justice movement, and other ghosts from the past and present.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed: 15 Voices from the Latinx Diaspora edited by Saraciea J. Fennell (November 2, Flatiron Books) Stick to the plan, Capricorn. Outside forces may have you questioning your choices, but you’ve done your research. Don’t let jealousy or pride make you stray from the path. Disagreement at your job may slow things down, so communicate clearly and remember your end goal. Past financial decisions will pay off in November. Treat yourself to a new experience. You should read Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed, an anthology edited by Saraciea J. Fennell. These essays and poems explore and push back against stereotypes about the Latinx community. With pieces by bestselling authors like Elizabeth Acevedo, Mark Oshiro, Ibi Ziboi, and many more, this is a collection of brilliant voices you won’t soon forget.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The Sisters Sweet by Elizabeth Weiss (November 30, The Dial Press) Have a little faith, Aquarius. November requires you to place a lot of trust in others. Many things are out of your control, particularly in your career, so having a team on your side will help. If you’re looking for love, it will only be found this month if you are willing to be open and vulnerable. Travel is auspicious, so look for opportunities to learn and grow while far from home. Check out The Sisters Sweet by Elizabeth Weiss. Harriet and Josie are twins who pose as conjoined twins for a vaudevillian act. But when Josie can no longer sustain the lie, she spills their secret and moves to Hollywood. Harriet is left alone to keep their family afloat — and to try to find out who she is by herself in the process.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The Easy Life in Kamusari by Shion Miura, Translated by Juliet Winters Carpenter (November 2, Amazon Crossing) The planets are on your side, Pisces. Good karma is coming back to you this month, particularly through people you’ve supported earlier in the year. Embrace that good energy and let it help you reach your end-of-year goals. Jealousy may rear its head in family affairs. You will be quick to recognize the underlying issues at play. Romance can be found if you know what you want. Read The Easy Life in Kamusari by Shion Miura, translated by Juliet Winters Carpenter. When teenager Yuki Hirano’s parents send him to a forestry training program far from the city (or even cell signal), it feels like a punishment. But as he learns his way around the forest, gets to know the trees, and discovers mountain legends, he finds much to love about Mt. Kamusari.

