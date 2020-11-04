I cannot believe that it is November already, but here we are! I know many of us are ready to skip straight to the holidays and the end of the year, and I understand that temptation, but hold up! November has some great YA releases that you definitely don’t want to miss. Here are ten November 2020 YA books to TBR, or add to your holiday wishlists!

The Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey Lila had a three step plan for after graduation, and everything was going perfectly, until it fell apart. Her parents decide to send her to England for the summer to stay with friends, but dreary England is lacking in flavor for Miami-bred Lila…until she meets Orion, a teashop clerk who decides to show Lila just what she’s missing out on and becomes her personal tour guide.

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong Set in 1926 Shanghai, this retelling of Romeo and Juliet stars Juliette, a former flapper turned mob heiress, and Roma, Juliette’s first love and the heir of a rival mob. The two mobs are constantly fighting one another, but when rumors of a supernatural darkness permeate to the top, Juliette and Roma must work together in order to find out what is destroying their people, and their city.

Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon Sunny is a nerd who tends to fly under the radar, but when his crush Cirrus finally notices him he’s over the moon. Small problem: Cirrus mistakes Sunny’s brother’s love of music for Sunny’s hobby, and he lies and tells her he’s in a band. When she wants to see the band play, Sunny has to scramble to assemble his best friends to put together a band, find some gigs, and fast!

Rent a Boyfriend by Gloria Chao Wanting to avoid parental pressure to get engaged to a guy she can’t stand, Chloe hires a fake boyfriend for the holidays to get her parents off her back. It’s all perfect…except that Chloe finds herself falling for Drew! And while Drew can fake it for the ‘rents, it turns out that his true persona isn’t exactly someone that Chloe’s parents would approve of!

Instant Karma by Marissa Meyer Pru has lots of opinions and judgments about everyone around her, so when she wakes up one day with the ability to cast instant karma on the people she encounters, she’s delighted. But the one person her newfound powers don’t seem to work on is her slacker lab partner, Quint—her powers always backfire. But it turns out that Pru has a lot to learn about the balance between right, wrong, virtue, and fate.

The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein Set in 1940, Louisa Adair leaves London in order to look after a German widow in rural Scotland, and finds that her life is forever altered when a German pilot crash lands in a nearby field and leaves behind clues that lead Louisa to discovering something incredible: an Enigma machine that translates German code. But she and her two friends must figure out how it works if they’re to help the Allies win the war.

Sasha Masha by Agnes Borinksy Alex doesn’t feel like he belongs in his body, despite the fact that Tracy thinks he’s amazing and adorable and wants to kiss him just the way he is. Then Alex begins experimenting with makeup and clothes, and meets Andre, a gay teen. And Alex begins to suspect that there are other ways to be and his true name and identity have yet to be introduced to the world.

Ruinsong by Julia Ember Cadence is a magician in a world where magic is sung, and she’s been the pawn of the evil queen for years now, forced to torture nobles for her queen. But when Cadence is reunited with a childhood friend who has grown into a noblewoman with ties to the resistance, Cadence has to make up her mind about whose side she really wants to be on.

Rebel Sisters by Tochi Onyebuchi In this sequel to War Girls, the Biafran War has ended and Ify is living in the space colonies while Uzo and Xifeng remain in Nigeria, working to uncover data about the wars in destroyed androids and uphold the memories of lives lost, despite the government’s attempts to erase them. When a virus breaks out, Ify and Uzo find their paths crossing for the first time in years.

This Is Not a Ghost Story by Andrea Portes Daffodil is looking to pass time quietly and quickly before starting college, so she finds the perfect summer job: housesitting for a wealthy couple in a gorgeous mansion. But it turns out that the house is haunted, and things aren’t what they appear at all. There’s an old grudge that needs to be settled, and Daffodil is at the center of it.

