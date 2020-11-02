November 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s November 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! As 2020 comes to a close, time is growing short to find your favorite books of the year. What new book to read in November? Let the stars be your guide! Find your November horoscope below, paired with a newly released book you’re sure to love.
Aries (March 21–April 19)
The Thirty Names of Night by Zeyn Joukhadar
You’ve got a chance for a redo coming this month, Aries. Did you miss a chance to celebrate a special occasion earlier this year? Did you fall short of a professional goal? November offers you a chance to make up for a missed opportunity. Friends and family will help you mark an achievement in a special way. It’s also a great time for new romance, if you’re willing to make the first move. Check out The Thirty Names of Night (November 24, Atria Books) by Zeyn Joukhadar. As a Syrian American trans man marks the fifth anniversary of his mother’s death, he decides it’s time to leave his birth name behind and search for a new name. In searching for himself, he also discovers more information about the strange birds his mother died trying to save—and the queer history of his own community.
Taurus (April 20–May 20)
Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March
Tauruses are sure to butt heads in November. You’ve got strong opinions, but many things are out of your control this month, leading to plenty of frustrations. Anxiety at home may cause family tensions. Arguments with romantic partners can be settled with open communication. At work, it’s hard to get anything done. It’s going to be a tough month; treat yourself to a nice meal when you need a break. I recommend Murder in Old Bombay (November 10, Minotaur Books) by Nev March. In 1892 Bombay, Captain Jim Agnihotri is recovering from recent injuries in a military hospital while reading books about his idol, Sherlock Holmes. When two women fall to their deaths from a clock tower, Captain Agnihotri decides to channel his idol and look into the mysterious circumstances that led to their deaths.
Gemini (May 21–June 20)
White Ivy by Susie Yang
Put those social skills to work this month, Gemini! As one of the most charming signs in the zodiac, you know how to use relationships to your advantage. Social connections at work can be a huge benefit in November. And if things aren’t working out, look to your large network of friends and acquaintances for help. There’s nothing you can’t do with a little sweet talking. You might enjoy White Ivy (November 3, Simon & Schuster) by Susie Yang. Chinese American teen Ivy’s grandmother taught her how to steal and lie her way into wealthy white suburban circles. But when Ivy takes things too far in pursuit of her wealthy classmate Gideon, her mother finds out and sends her to live with family in China. Later, as an adult, a run-in with Gideon’s sister leads Ivy to believe that a relationship with Gideon may be her destiny.
Cancer (June 21–July 22)
A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey
Things look bright for the month ahead, Cancer! November is all about comfort, family, and good vibes. Celebration may be in order for professional successes. As a bit of a homebody, some DIY home improvement projects can lift your spirits. Your love life may be a bit turbulent this month; save big relationship decisions for December. And a little turbulence can be fun, in the end. You should read A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow (November 10, Atheneum Books for Young Readers) by Laura Taylor Namey. Lila had big plans to take over as head baker of her family’s Miami panadería after graduation. But after a series of traumatic events, her parents send her to live with family in Winchester, England, as she grieves. There, she finds a whole new world outside of her big plans, including baking at her family’s bed and breakfast and exploring the countryside with a charming young teashop clerk.
Leo (July 23–August 22)
These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong
Leos may take on an adventure in November. You’ve got big ideas this month, and the stars are aligned to see you bring these ideas to fruition. Creative projects will be especially successful, as will educational pursuits. Unfortunately, your work life won’t be so productive, and conflict with colleagues may cause frustrations. Keep a cool head if you find yourself in a professional disagreement. Check out These Violent Delights (November 17, Margaret K. McElderry Books) by Chloe Gong, a fantastical Romeo and Juliet retelling set in 1926 Shanghai. Juliette and Roma are heirs to feuding criminal networks. But when a monster attacks their city, they must put their blood feud—and forbidden love—aside and work together to stop the mayhem.
Virgo (August 23–September 22)
Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho
You can’t do it alone this month, Virgo. You like to be in control and rarely trust others to get the job done right. But in November, you’ll need to rely on others to help you. Trouble at work can cause major stress, potentially affecting your health. Plan time for rest and relaxation. Time with a romantic partner can also be restorative, if you can leave your work frustrations at the door and focus on fun. Read Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man (November 10, Flatiron Books) by Emmanuel Acho. Based on his hit video series of the same name, Acho’s book addresses the crucial but often difficult topics we must address to fight systemic racism. From white privilege to racial profiling to cultural appropriations, Acho creates a space for open, honest communication about how to join the antiracist fight.
Libra (September 23–October 22)
The Orchard by David Hopen
Knowledge is power for Libras in November. Your success this month is dependent on your ability to learn from past mistakes and adjust to change. If something throws you, do your research and find a way through it. Romance will be fun this month, but serious relationships may be challenging. At work, use your emotional IQ and be a peacemaker among your colleagues. I recommend The Orchard (November 17, Ecco) by David Hopen. Ari experiences some culture shock after moving from his strict Orthodox community in Brooklyn to a glamorous, wealthy school in Miami. He falls into an exclusive friend group influenced by a charismatic rabbi, and before long, his intellect and morals are tested by new interpretations of his faith.
Scorpio (October 23–November 21)
Super Fake Love Song by David Yoon
Get comfy this month, Scorpio. Settling into a safe, pleasant space will help smooth your rough edges in November. Rejuvenating your spirit will be very beneficial at work, potentially leading to big wins. Passion is high in your romantic relationships and in creative pursuits. Spend time with people who engage you intellectually, and you’ll find inspiration that will carry you through the rest of the year. Check out Super Fake Love Song (November 17, G.P. Putnam’s Sons) by David Yoon. In a misguided attempt to woo his classmate Cirrus, Sunny Dae accidentally tells her that he’s the lead singer of a rock band. And when that lie grabs Cirrus’s interest, he keeps it going until Cirrus likes him back, kids at school start noticing him, and he gets invited to parties. But how long can he keep up the lie—and what happens with Cirrus once the truth comes out?
Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)
How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America: Essays by Kiese Laymon
Stressful times are ahead for Sagittarius. November will be fraught with disagreement, both with family at home and with colleagues at work. Try to set aside your frustrations if you don’t get your way. Focus instead on your spiritual life and relationship with the universe. These thoughts will occupy your mind this month, and will also lead to interesting discussions, maybe even with a new love interest. You should read How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America: Essays (November 10, Scribner) by Kiese Laymon. After years of fighting for his space in the publishing world, Laymon realized he was becoming the kind of person he hated when a friend pointed out that he was slowly killing himself and others who loved him. This new edition of Laymon’s essay collection, including six new essays, looks at how his life and his relationship with publishing shaped his experience as a writer.
Capricorn (December 22–January 19)
Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur
You’ve got romance on the brain this month, Capricorn! Opportunities for love abound, whether looking for a new relationship or adding sparks to an existing one. You may also have a chance to celebrate love within your family or social circle. Finances are turbulent in November, causing money wins and woes. Avoid risky ventures and spend wisely, as holidays are around the corner. You might enjoy Written in the Stars (November 10, Avon) by Alexandria Bellefleur. When analytically minded Darcy and free-spirited astrologer Elle are set up on a date by Darcy’s brother, things go horribly. But desperate to stop her brother’s matchmaking efforts, Darcy begs Elle to pretend their date went well. They come to an agreement that allows them both to benefit from a fake relationship, but as they spend time together, they find more benefits than expected.
Aquarius (January 20–February 18)
I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are by Rachel Bloom
You’re feeling feisty this month, Aquarius. At work, that fire will gain you respect and take you to the next level. In your love life, you’re irresistible. In sports and competitions, you can’t be beat. But when it comes to family, that spice heating up the rest of your life causes some tension. Disagreement abounds at home. Remember that aggressive tactics aren’t always the best choice with loved ones. Read I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are (November 17, Grand Central Publishing) by Rachel Bloom. You may know Bloom as the creator and star of the musical television series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. In this hilarious essay collection, she focuses on moments throughout her life where she felt like a weirdo, doing her own thing while watching all of the normal people from afar.
Pisces (February 19–March 20)
Dearly: New Poems by Margaret Atwood
Pisces are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work in November. As the year draws to a close, you’re focused on what you want to accomplish and what really matters. Your career determination early in the month will allow you to reap the rewards by the end of the month. But in your personal life, willpower can only take you so far. Don’t force relationships that aren’t meant to happen. Check out Dearly: New Poems (November 10, Ecco) by Margaret Atwood. You may know Atwood for speculative fiction like The Handmaid’s Tale. But this poetry collection, her first in over a decade, shows the depth and breadth of her writing talents. Her poems cover topics including aging, love, global warming, and of course, zombies.
