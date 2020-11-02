November 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Stressful times are ahead for Sagittarius. November will be fraught with disagreement, both with family at home and with colleagues at work. Try to set aside your frustrations if you don’t get your way. Focus instead on your spiritual life and relationship with the universe. These thoughts will occupy your mind this month, and will also lead to interesting discussions, maybe even with a new love interest. You should read How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America: Essays (November 10, Scribner) by Kiese Laymon. After years of fighting for his space in the publishing world, Laymon realized he was becoming the kind of person he hated when a friend pointed out that he was slowly killing himself and others who loved him. This new edition of Laymon’s essay collection, including six new essays, looks at how his life and his relationship with publishing shaped his experience as a writer.