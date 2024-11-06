This Book is a Gentle Walk-Through of What to Expect at the End of Life

Everybody dies. As a hospice nurse, Julie McFadden is all too aware of that fact. That’s why she started making videos on TikTok @hospicenursejulie. But she didn’t expect to receive such a positive response to her content.

When she came to care for her dying patients, she realized that most patients and their families had no idea what was to come next. Patients were understandably scared and unsure of what was going to be ahead of them. Some family members hadn’t even accepted that their loved one wasn’t long for this world.

In clearly laid out chapters, McFadden shares what the body experiences at the end of life, reassuring patients and their families that things like sleeping a lot and loss of appetite are perfectly normal. I appreciated her frank approach as she explains that our bodies are built to die, and that they instinctively know what the next steps are as they shut down. While at first, this information might feel like a lot, it’s reassuring to better understand what to expect at the end of life.

McFadden also lays out the steps that someone on hospice might want to take. For example, she discusses wills, power of attorney, and end-of-life planning. By describing important documents like these, she empowers folks on hospice, helping them prepare for the end. In another chapter, she addresses caregivers, acknowledging how difficult it is to care for someone who is dying. She details the different resources available to caregivers, including in-home and facility hospice care.

With so much unknown about death and dying, it’s natural for people to fear the end of life, for you or for a loved one. But McFadden gently walks readers through the process, educating her readers and shedding light on this very natural process. Nothing to Fear is the perfect book for anyone experiencing or caring for someone at the end of life. Her reassurance and kindness in her approach make this book invaluable.