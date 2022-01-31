Reminisce Fondly With Nostalgic Book Lover Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ahh, the days of skimming the Scholastic book flier or attending a real live book fair at school. Maybe those aren't the memories that trigger nostalgia for you — we know the economic challenges wrapped up in both — but perhaps you harbor fond memories of perusing your local library's shelves or attending a story time? Maybe your reminiscence kicks in when you see an old favorite bookish television show or series show up, like Goosebumps or Wishbone.

In an era where living in the current moment can be challenging, many find comfort in indulging in favorites from the past. That right there is where we find this marriage of books and nostalgia and the ability to combine the two in the form of fun enamel pins, tote bags, and more fun finds from Etsy.

Find below a roundup of great nostalgic book lover goods that tap into the warm spaces of your personal memory. Bookstores, libraries, beloved book series and more are represented. Splurge on yourself and on a good-feeling memory that'll take you back any time you need that escape.

Nostalgic Book Lover Goods

The perfect pin for readers who miss their annual Scholastic Book Fair. $11

I did not know until this moment how much I'd like a Strega Nona pin, but now I do. If you love this story, then you won't be able to resist. $4

The vintage style of these book fair style stickers makes them just perfect. $12 for the pack of six.

Our last old school Pizza Hut closed a couple of years ago, but I had the chance to eat there before it did, and I assure you it still has the same cups, sticky table mats, cheese and pepper shakers, and the smell of thousands of devoured Book It pizzas. This print captures the entire experience perfectly! $25

Wear the covers of the books with the scariest illustrations for children with these Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark earrings. $12 and up.

I may be in the minority of disliking The Rainbow Fish, so for those who love the story, these earrings — with an option for clip-ons! — may be up your alley. $14 and up.

Were the Little Golden Books on your shelf as a kid or among the books you picked up at the library? Celebrate those stories with this Raised By Books tee. $25 and up, sizes XS–3XL.

Having fun isn't hard when you have a library card (sticker)! $4

I love a good homage to Reading Rainbow, but pair it with an illustration of LeVar Burton and you have one awesome nostalgic sticker. $5

You're likely familiar with The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats, but what about A Whistle for Willie? This necklace celebrates that fabulous picture book. $20

The next two items are for writers out there who are eager for a nostalgic style notebook. First: floppy disc notebooks! Pick your color. $17

Maybe if you prefer a VHS style notebook, you want to go with one of these options. $22

#CardCatalogsForLife. $3 and up for the sticker.

If you think about the answer to the question Elizabeth or Jessica? then you might be the perfect person for this Sweet Valley High sweatshirt. $38 and up, with lots of color options.

This neon leopard print book sleeve is giving MAJOR Lisa Frank vibes. $17 and up.

Looking for some legit '80s goods? Then you're in luck. You can snag a vintage library or reading pin, straight from the '80s. $6 and up.

Save your page with a vintage electronic magnetic bookmark. $10 for the set.

Lastly, make sure you have a tote with plenty of room for all of your next reads. This Reading Is Rad! tote captures the totally radical nature of a good book…and the way we described a great thing back in the day. $25